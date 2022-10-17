Two key Cork projects delayed by An Bord Pleanála backlog

Two major developments in Cork City have been delayed by a number of months due to a backlog of cases with An Bord Pleanála.

Key redevelopment projects for the Penneys store on the city’s St Patrick’s Street and the historic Queen’s Old Castle premises await final planning decisions before construction work can commence, but decisions have been delayed in both cases.

The hold-up has led to calls from business groups for the Government to fast-track the appointment of extra staff and resources to the beleaguered planning authority.

Fashion giant Penneys intends to redevelop and significantly expand its flagship premises in Cork City to encompass most of the city block which the company acquired in stages in recent years. The retailer has partnered with the O’Flynn Construction group for the redevelopment project.

The planning board was expected to determine the matter within an 11-week period. However, last week it wrote to the various parties saying a decision within this time period was not possible due to a "backlog of cases", with the final decision date moved back to January 3.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Michael O’Flynn of O'Flynn Construction said the delay was disappointing and unfortunate given that the appeal related to a legal issue rather than a planning one, adding that the Penneys redevelopment would have a positive impact on Cork City centre’s retail offering.

"It has been well known for some time that An Bord Pleanála is under-resourced," he said.

"This was an urgent matter even before the board’s current internal difficulties.

"It is very unfortunate that developments like Penneys, which will be hugely beneficial for Cork, and even minor appeals are taking an extraordinary length of time to determine due to the pressure on An Bord Pleanála.”

Queen’s Old Castle

Computer-generated image of the planned retail and office development at Cork's Queen's Old Castle site. Image: Model Works

The historic Queen’s Old Castle premises, owned by Clarendon Properties, is also set to be redeveloped to provide significant new office space in the city centre, in addition to retail. A final planning decision was expected by July 1.

In a letter, An Bord Pleanála said that an inspector's report had been completed and was with the board, but the backlog of cases meant a decision would be delayed.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said it was concerning that projects large and small across commercial, retail or residential, would be held up by inefficiencies in the planning system.

"Investors in such projects need certainty with regard to the planning process," he said.

Cork Business Association president Kevin Herlihy said the Government needed to intervene as a matter of urgency to ensure projects such as these are not delayed further.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that he intends appoint interim directors to the embattled An Bord Pleanála, pending wholesale changes to its structures.

“I believe that we need some temporary appointments to the board to be able to ensure that they can do the work that they need to do," he said.

"So I'd be bringing them forward in the coming weeks. And we will have to appoint them on a temporary basis, maximum 12 months, and they will fill those positions.”