Ten films to see at Cork International Film Festival 

Nocebo

Following the success of his last film, Vivarium, Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan returns with another psychological thriller shot in Ireland. Eva Green plays a fashion designer grappling with a mysterious illness that is greatly impacting on her life. Hope may come in the form of a Filipino nanny, who offers an unconventional form of treatment that could reveal shocking truths. Other cast include Mark Strong and Cathy Belton.

Letitia Wright in Aisha.

Aisha

CIFF’s opening-night gala is the latest feature from Frank Berry, who last brought us the powerful prison drama, Michael Inside. It stars Letitia Wright as a young Nigerian asylum seeker in Ireland as she tries to navigate the direct-provision system, which has left her stuck in limbo for years. When her very future in the country comes under threat, her friendship with Conor (Josh O’Connor) is also in jeopardy. Berry will also be the subject of a special interview on his work and career at CIFF.

Shorts programmes

Always one of the top sellers at CIFF, Cork’s three main shorts awards - the Grand Prix Irish Short, Grand Prix International Short and Grand Prix Documentary Short - automatically qualify for the Oscars shorts longlist. This ensures a high standard of filmmaking every year from Irish and international filmmakers. Irish shorts in competition this year include a programme called Pure Cork, featuring the new work of Cork filmmakers. This year’s shorts programme also includes a programme of family-friendly short films as well as experimental shorts programmes, Parallax.

Nan Goldin, subject of documentary All the Beauty And The Bloodshed.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A documentary gala at CIFF, this portrait of US photographer Nan Goldin won the top prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. It celebrates Goldin’s groundbreaking work but also her activism work. The film includes rare footage of her battle to hold the Sackler family accountable for America’s overdose crisis.

Alisha Weir in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Irish newcomer Alisha Weir plays the title character in this musical take on Roald Dahl’s much-loved tale. It tells how Matilda navigates her vibrant imagination and trashy parents to make her way in the world, with the help of her favourite books. The feature is adapted from the award-winning musical. The young Irish performer is joined by a big-name cast which includes Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.

Strange World

Strange World

Cork’s animation gala offers an early peek at Walt Disney’s forthcoming action adventure, directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6). It centres on a family of explorers, The Clades, as they attempt to discover a dangerous new land. Along the way they encounter a range of colourful characters including a mischievous blob and a three-legged dog. The starry voice cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid.

Irene and Linda Buckley. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Cine Concert

Cork composers Irene Buckley and Linda Buckley return to the festival to perform a new score for Georges Méliés 1902 film, A Trip to the Moon. The score was composed in collaboration with and will be performed by the students from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig. What’s set to be a very special musical and cinematic experience will also include a number of shorts from early cinema, including work from Walt Disney and Buster Keaton.

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.

Aftersun

This British drama has been generating strong early buzz on the international festival circuit. It centres on the story of 11-year-old Sophie, who treasures her time with her father (Paul Mescal) as she faces a time of change in her life. Two decades later, Sophie ruminates on that time as she reconciles it with the family she knows now. Mescal has been widely praised for his performance, which places him in the awards-season conversation.

Seána Kerslake and Patrick Kielty in Ballywalter.

Ballywalter

Shot in Northern Ireland, comedy-drama Ballywalter stars Seána Kerslake and comedian Patrick Kielty in his first leading role. He plays a wannabe comedian whose marriage has ended, who forms an unlikely alliance with a college dropout, now making a living as a minicab driver. The movie is a tale of an unlikely friendship and the power of humour in challenging times.

Paul Muldoon.

Paul Muldoon: A Life in Lyrics

Filmmaker Alan Gilsenan brings his documentary about Irish writer Paul Muldoon to Cork. It creatively tells the story of Muldoon’s life through poetic interludes and musical performances. The Pulitzer-prize winning Irish writer has published more than thirty collections, giving Gilsenan a great deal of material to play with.