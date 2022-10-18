Third of students 'seriously considered quitting their college course' 

One in three students has seriously considered leaving their college course, most commonly due to family, financial, health or employment reasons.

Women indicated that they considered leaving their course at a higher rate than men, while students pursuing undergraduate ordinary degrees considered withdrawing at the highest rate.

The findings are included in the latest Student Survey, published today. For the first time, the major annual survey has looked at the reasons why students might consider withdrawing from degree programmes.

Almost 43,000 undergraduate, final-year and postgraduate students took part this year, with the survey conducted in 25 higher education institutions in February and March.

64-question survey

Amongst the 64 questions put to students, the 2022 survey introduced a new standard question: “Have you ever seriously considered withdrawing from your degree programme?”

While 63% of those taking part told the survey they had not seriously considered leaving their course, a further 37% said they had.

In 2019 before Covid lockdowns, the non-progression rate stood at just 9% according to the latest data available from the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

Students told the survey they considered leaving due to personal or family reasons (13%), financial reasons (10%), transfer to another institution (9%), other reasons (8%), health reasons (6%) or employment (5%).

For both final-year undergraduates and first-year undergraduates, full-time students indicated that they had considered withdrawing at a higher rate than part-time or remote students.

In comparison, part-time or remote postgraduate students indicated that they had considered withdrawing at a higher rate compared to full-time students, 32.2% compared to 26.0%.

Across all student groups, women indicated they considered withdrawing at a higher rate than men did. The gender gap was largest amongst first-year undergraduates.

Amongst first years, students studying arts and humanities courses indicated they considered leaving at the highest rate, 37.8%. Those studying education were least likely to have seriously considered withdrawing. For final-year students, more than half of those studying ICT said had seriously considered withdrawing from their programme. Those studying business, admin, and law were least likely to have seriously considered leaving.

Postgraduate students studying services indicated they had considered withdrawing at the highest rate. This was followed by education students, and students studying social sciences, journalism, and information.