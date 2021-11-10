Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on November 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

With just 236 homes available to rent in Munster now — the average was 750 in 2019 — the province has felt its highest annual rent hikes since 2006.

Record rent hikes in Munster driven by shortage of homes : Rents in Munster have jumped by 15.6% in the last year, with a home in Cork City now costing an average of €1,544 a month.

>>READ MORE.

Farmer threatened to 'burn out' neighbour in West Cork: A farmer threatened a neighbour that he would "burn you out" before days later flattening two farm gates of another neighbour with his tractor.

>>READ MORE.

FitzPatrick built Anglo into a giant, and was lucky to leave when he did: Seán FitzPatrick built Anglo Irish into a behemoth, though it was never more than a specialist lender. And on leaving as CEO in 2005, he was to avoid direct knowledge of attempts to hide its plight

>>READ MORE.

Emergency Covid powers to be extended beyond February: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought Cabinet approval to pull together four pieces of emergency legislation into one bill, to be passed by the Oireachtas by December 16.

>>READ MORE.

13-year-old Kilkenny boy dies after being hit by sliotar in freak accident: A teenage boy who died following a freak accident at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city on Monday afternoon is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

>>READ MORE.

Facebook lifts the lid on more data amid pressure for greater transparency : Facebook owner Meta has opened up more about the amount of bullying and harassment on its platforms amid pressure to increase transparency.

>>READ MORE.

Ronan O’Gara: Japan isn’t the barometer, All Blacks will give a real gauge of where Ireland are: Ronan O’Gara loved what he saw from Ireland against Japan last weekend and the shot in the arm it gave to him and fellow supporters of the national side yet he is no doubt the real barometer of the team’s status comes Saturday against New Zealand.

>>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Five things to consider before you add retinol to your skincare routine : I’m not alone in my adoration for this skin-booster, with retinol being one of the most searched for skincare ingredients in 2021 according to a recent poll.

>>READ MORE.

Brian Maguire: 'There were images I couldn’t use, they were just too frightening' : After previously looking at the issue of kidnapped women in Mexico, the Irish artist's exhibition at the Crawford highlights the dangerous journey by migrants crossing the border to the US

>>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

A member of Extinction Rebellion protests outside a branch of Santander on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, where graffiti has been sprayed on the doors.

Cop26 protesters block Glasgow street in rubber dinghy : Extinction Rebellion protesters in the dinghy in St Vincent Street were smeared in fake blood and also appeared to have an oil drum.

>>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Canoe travel, lamp-lit operations, snake bites — a witness to a lost world : The work of surgeon and later psychiatrist Patricia Horne, who died on October 29, is widely admired

>>READ MORE.

Midwife who struggled to operate baby resuscitation equipment found guilty of poor professional performance : A Dublin midwife who assisted at home births has been found guilty of poor professional performance over her treatment and care of several pregnant women, including her failure to be able to operate baby resuscitation equipment during a difficult birth.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Rather cloudy across Leinster and Munster throughout the day, but with some hazy sunshine across the west and north.

Whilst there will be a lot of dry weather, scattered outbreaks of showery rain will occur too.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.