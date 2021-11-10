Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on November 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Rents in Munster have jumped by 15.6% in the last year, with a home in Cork City now costing an average of €1,544 a month.
A farmer threatened a neighbour that he would "burn you out" before days later flattening two farm gates of another neighbour with his tractor.
Seán FitzPatrick built Anglo Irish into a behemoth, though it was never more than a specialist lender. And on leaving as CEO in 2005, he was to avoid direct knowledge of attempts to hide its plight
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought Cabinet approval to pull together four pieces of emergency legislation into one bill, to be passed by the Oireachtas by December 16.
A teenage boy who died following a freak accident at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city on Monday afternoon is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.
Facebook owner Meta has opened up more about the amount of bullying and harassment on its platforms amid pressure to increase transparency.
I’m not alone in my adoration for this skin-booster, with retinol being one of the most searched for skincare ingredients in 2021 according to a recent poll.
After previously looking at the issue of kidnapped women in Mexico, the Irish artist's exhibition at the Crawford highlights the dangerous journey by migrants crossing the border to the US
Extinction Rebellion protesters in the dinghy in St Vincent Street were smeared in fake blood and also appeared to have an oil drum.
The work of surgeon and later psychiatrist Patricia Horne, who died on October 29, is widely admired
A Dublin midwife who assisted at home births has been found guilty of poor professional performance over her treatment and care of several pregnant women, including her failure to be able to operate baby resuscitation equipment during a difficult birth.
Rather cloudy across Leinster and Munster throughout the day, but with some hazy sunshine across the west and north.
Whilst there will be a lot of dry weather, scattered outbreaks of showery rain will occur too.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
