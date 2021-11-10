13-year-old Kilkenny boy dies after being hit by sliotar in freak accident

A teenage boy who died following a freak accident at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city on Monday afternoon is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

Harry Byrne, 13, from Gowran, Co Kilkenny, was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital on Monday afternoon after being accidentally hit by a sliotar in the head while playing with friends at lunchtime.

The GAA fan and first year student was rushed to nearby St Luke’s General Hospital by emergency services but died on Tuesday.

Management at the prestigious secondary school, where hurling greats Galway Senior Hurling manager Henry Shefflin, former Kilkenny manager Eddie Kerr and All-Star great DJ Carey attended, have expressed their deep regrets over the tragic accident involving the 14-year-old student.

In a statement the school said: "St Kieran’s College deeply regrets that a tragic accident happened at lunchtime yesterday involving a young student of our school.

"The accident occurred while the students were playing normally.

"This is a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. You will understand the need for privacy at this time.

"Prayers and offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated."

The statement added: "Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present with us in the school supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to care for our students at this time.

"The school continues to be open to parents, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

"Each and every one of our students are precious to us – we pray for each other today – May St Kieran be a support at this time."

The teenager, who is survived by his parents Fergal and Annette, and three other siblings, will be buried following his Requiem Mass on Friday at the Church of the Assumption in Gowran.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and treating it as a tragic accident.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.