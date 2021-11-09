Facebook lifts the lid on more data amid pressure for greater transparency

The tech giant revealed the prevalence of bullying and harassment in its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first time
Facebook lifts the lid on more data amid pressure for greater transparency

Social network digs deeper into the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platforms for the first time. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 21:24
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Facebook owner Meta has opened up more about the amount of bullying and harassment on its platforms amid pressure to increase transparency.

The tech giant revealed the prevalence of bullying and harassment in its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first time.

Between July and September, the firm said prevalence for “one of the most complex issues” was 0.14-0.15% on Facebook and 0.05-0.06% on Instagram.

“This means bullying and harassment content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views of content on Facebook and between five and six times per 10,000 views of content on Instagram,” explained Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, and product management director Amit Bhattacharyya.

The company – which recently changed its business name to Meta – said prevalence over time will help to show how it is performing at reducing the problem across platforms, with a new benchmark to work against.

In the latest quarterly report, Meta claimed it removed 9.2 million pieces of content on Facebook, though only 59.4% was found and removed before a person had reported it.

On Instagram, it removed 7.8 million pieces of content, with 83.2% taken down proactively.

The firm said detecting bullying and harassment is a “unique challenge” and “one of the most complex issues to address” because of context.

Its latest release comes after whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen recently told MPs the firm is “very good at dancing with data”.

Read More

‘One tree for every pet picture’ trend appears to mislead millions on Instagram

More in this section

US-FACEBOOK-MEDIA-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-WIRELESS Facebook to shut down facial recognition system due to societal concerns 
Netflix and SkyGo app Netflix rolls out games to Android users across the globe
Facebook stock Facebook and Instagram 'allowing Covid misinformation to thrive'
FacebookPlace: UK
Facebook lifts the lid on more data amid pressure for greater transparency

‘One tree for every pet picture’ trend appears to mislead millions on Instagram

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices