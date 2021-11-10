Farmer threatened to 'burn out' neighbour in West Cork

A farmer threatened a neighbour that he would "burn you out" before days later flattening two farm gates of another neighbour with his tractor.

Skibbereen District Court heard that such were the fears at the time over John Connolly's "escalating" behaviour that the Garda Armed Response Unit attended as back-up at his arrest as a precautionary measure.

Connolly, aged 51, and of Ardgehane, Castletownshend, West Cork, had pleaded not guilty to two charges of criminal damage, one charge of assault, and a charge of threatening criminal damage, arising out of two incidents earlier this year.

In the first, it was alleged that he assaulted Michael O'Mahony at a field in Lickowen near Castletownshend during what the court heard was a search for a missing calf.

In the second incident, it was alleged Connolly appeared in his tractor near the milking parlour of Barty Salter at Bawnishal, Skibbereen, on a Saturday morning, revving his engine, before then speeding off to reverse into two double gates, flattening them, before proceeding to then knock another set of gates further along the road by driving through them.

Mr O'Mahony told Judge James McNulty that on the night of June 30 last, he was moving cattle when he encountered Connolly approaching at a "tearing speed" into his field.

He told the judge that Connolly called him names and "was out of his mind inside the car", before jumping out and making reference to a calf and Mr Salter.

'Struck three times'

Mr O'Mahony said he was struck three times on the shoulder by Connolly who said to him: "I will burn you all out, I will burn you all out."

The court heard Connolly made a reference to something involving Mr O'Mahony's father and that Mr O'Mahony was unsettled by the threats, buying extra fire alarms and taking security advice after the incident. He had been unable to milk his cows for a number of days afterwards.

Mr Salter told the court that he had a passing encounter with Connolly on July 2, 2021, and that the following morning, at around 8.30am on July 3, Connolly appeared in his yard in his tractor while he was milking his cows.

"He was revving it mad," Mr Salter said. He told the judge that the tractor, which had a bale handler at the rear, then sped off and he saw Connolly reverse through one set of gates, knocking them down. It then went to another set of gates and drove through them.

"I was in shock," Mr Salter said.

Both men said they had no longstanding issues with Connolly, who denied the incidents.

In the statement to investigating Garda James Crowley, Connolly denied any assault on Mr O'Mahony but he told Judge McNulty that in the first incident, he was looking for a missing calf and that he was pushed first by Mr O'Mahony and he pushed back, in an episode he said lasted just a minute.

The court heard that in 1984, Connolly's father lost a court case involving the spreading of manure, with Mr O'Mahony's father having given evidence against Connolly's father. However, when questioned by his solicitor, Ray Hennessy, Connolly said it had had no impact on him personally.

Connolly denied being anywhere near Mr Salter's farm in his tractor and said the damage to the gates had nothing to do with him. Questioned by Inspector Deborah Marsh, he said it was "probably a set-up, I don't know".

'Volatile' situation

Sergeant Triona O'Mahony said she had concerns at the time of the incidents given what she said was Connolly's "erratic" behaviour and the "volatile" situation, which prompted the move to draft in the armed response unit as back-up for the arrest. However, the court heard after being first spoken to in a field Connolly co-operated and was arrested without incident.

Judge McNulty said Connolly had "not been entirely truthful", having initially denied any assault on Mr O'Mahony only to admit to pushing him when giving direct evidence.

Mr Hennessy said he believed the 1984 incident must have played a role but the judge said he was "not going to indulge in amateur psychology".

He convicted Connolly — who only had one previous minor, historic road traffic conviction — on all four charges and suggested a jail sentence was possible but that he would defer penalty until a probation report was prepared by January 11, 2022. Before then, Connolly must produce €1,000 in court to buy and refit two sets of gates for Mr Salter.

Separately, Connolly was also charged with four alleged road offences which will come before the court on December 14 next.