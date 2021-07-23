Summer sales, new outdoor dining ideas, and keeping your garden alive in the heat 

We’ve done it. We’ve weathered the heat, surviving a full week as a 'tropical country'. It hasn’t been easy, but with a little help from James Patrice, we can all make it through.

Just avoid the gulls.

News of the week

Sipping on a cool cocktail is the perfect way to end the heatwave.

Did we mention the heatwave? It’s going to be another scorcher today — act accordingly and dish out these icy cocktails and delicious espresso martini ice lollies.

If you have little ones who haven’t been enjoying the warmer nights, here are some expert tips on how to make them more comfortable.

We’re also gearing up for indoor dining, we think. Either way, be prepared with these fabulous summer night outfit ideas.

What to cook

Thre freezer is calling, as are these delicious ice lollies.

It is not oven weather. Get out there and enjoy the best beer gardens, chippies, food trucks, and other outdoor dining options in Munster.

If you do have the cooking bug, how about some homemade ice lollies? Or better yet, pack a picnic courtesy of Eunice Power.

Culture corner

Today marks 10 years since Amy Winehouse's passing.

Today marks 10 years since we lost one of the most recognisable voices of modern times. Read about Amy Winehouse's visit to Dingle here.

Ask Audrey is not very happy with the ‘Douglas wans’ this week. Listen here.

And Tom Dunne’s teenage daughter has discovered Tiktok but has never lost her love of Fleetwood Mac. Read here.

Picks of the week

If there was ever a week for iced coffee, it’s this one. Make this easy iced macchiato immediately.

Loads of shops are holding sales this week, like Asos, & Other Stories, Harvey Norman and more. Here are some other savvy shopping tips.

If you’re worried about how to care for your garden in this heat, thegardenshop.ie has some great tips. For example, irrigating your plot in the mornings to a water depth of at 8” and shading vegetable plants like lettuce, coriander, pak choi, red onions, broccoli, and spinach to avoid bolting.

If flies are driving you insane, try Denise O’Donoghue’s hack.

Treat of the week: Iceland’s new range of Biscoff ice cream. Yum.

In our shopping baskets: The Kilkenny Shop has dropped a new collection featuring designers such as Powercut Clothing and Flowstate Yoga in shops and online.

Laughter is the best medicine