Hot weather on the way: cool down with these homemade ice pop recipes

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.

If you do not have access to moulds you can use small paper cups to set the pops and get wooden sticks from an art and hobby shop.

Whichever method you use it is best to leave about a centimetre at the top after you pour in the liquid, as the mixture will expand when it freezes. I usually wait until the pops are slightly frozen to press the sticks in, it keeps them pert, trying to add them too early will allow the sticks to fall to the side and give you a wobbly, asymmetrical ice-lolly.

I usually choose honey as a sweetener when making them. It may not always be necessary to add it, as fruit can be very ripe and sweet during the summer months.

Fruits like mango, soft peaches and bananas all work very well and provide a creamy pop when liquidised.

Some stronger-tasting flavourings can be added for those who are a bit more adventurous. Grated ginger, some vanilla essence or lemongrass all add nice notes. Alcohol can also be used for a more adult variation. Pure alcohol such as vodka will not freeze but a little liqueur or Prosecco added to the mixture will.

When you are ready to eat your pops, carefully immerse the moulds in warm water for a few seconds, dip them to just below the top of the rim, then wiggle the pops free. They will keep for a month or so in the freezer. You can remove the ice lollies from the moulds and keep them sealed in a freezer bag for easier storage.

Milk and breakfast cereal popsicles recipe by:Michelle Darmody Flavoured with your favourite breakfast cereal, these ice pops are a dream come true Servings 6 Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins Total Time 2 hours 0 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Ingredients 620ml milk

100ml cream

120g honey nut cornflakes (or cereal of your choice) and a handful more for decorating

A handful blueberries

A handful strawberries, stalks removed and chopped Method Mix the milk and cream together. Allow the flakes to soak in the milk and cream for about an hour. Strain the mixture and discard the mushy flakes. Stir the berries through the liquid and pour it into about six ice pop moulds, depending on the size of your moulds. Allow to cool in the freezer for about an hour then crush the extra flakes. Press them into the exposed part of each ice pop so there will be a layer of crunch. Push a stick into the centre of each one and return to the freezer for at least two hours until set completely

Tone tone ice lollies recipe by:Michelle Darmody These ice pops are great fun to make with the kids - use whatever fruit you enjoy most Servings 6 Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins Total Time 2 hours 0 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Ingredients 100g blackberries

200g blue berries

200g mango, peeled and the flesh removed from the stone

400g natural yoghurt

Honey if needed Method Blitz the blackberries and most of the blue berries and half of the yogurt until smooth. Stir in the remaining blue berries. Taste and add a teaspoon of honey if needed. Pour into the ice-pop moulds so that they are all half-filled. Freeze them for about an hour. Before removing the ice-lollies blitz the mango with the rest of the yogurt. Again, add a little honey if needed. Scoop the mixture into the moulds. Push the sticks into the centre of each ice pop. Freeze until frozen.