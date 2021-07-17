Life Hack: Save yourself a small fortune by making your iced coffees at home

The weather last week was amazing. With the mercury tipping 25 degrees it has finally started to feel like summer. Of course, with hotter days more of us are reaching for colder drinks, and if you find yourself buying lots of what seems to be the drink of summer 2021, then your iced coffee habit could be causing a dip in your bank balance.

It’s a financial issue many are aware of and earlier this year searches on Google for ‘how to make iced coffee’ skyrocketed, with ‘oat milk’ and ‘cold brew’ also climbing in the search engine’s rankings.