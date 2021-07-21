Finding the weather too hot to handle? Chill out with an espresso martini ice lolly 

A heatwave is a legitimate reason to combine cocktails with ice pops 
A cocktail, but an ice pop. The perfect heatwave dessert.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 14:01
Ciara McDonnell

Cool down with this cocktail-inspired ice lolly

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 150ml espresso 

  • 2 tbsp golden brown sugar

  • 200ml whole milk

  • 50ml double cream

  • 25ml Baileys

  • 25ml kahlua

Method

  1. Stir the sugar into the hot espresso, stirring until it dissolves. Leave to cool. 

  2. Combine the cold espresso with the other ingredients, whisking until combined. 

  3. Pour into six ice lolly moulds and freeze until solid. To de-mould, dip in hot water for 30 seconds and slip off the cover. 

