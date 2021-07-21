Finding the weather too hot to handle? Chill out with an espresso martini ice lolly 

Espresso martini ice pops
Cool down with this cocktail-inspired ice lolly
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
150ml espresso
2 tbsp golden brown sugar
200ml whole milk
50ml double cream
25ml Baileys
25ml kahlua
Method
Stir the sugar into the hot espresso, stirring until it dissolves. Leave to cool.
Combine the cold espresso with the other ingredients, whisking until combined.
Pour into six ice lolly moulds and freeze until solid. To de-mould, dip in hot water for 30 seconds and slip off the cover.