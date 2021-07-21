Ten ways to shake your wardrobe up for long summer nights

Break the lockdown blues with these summer selections
Mini dress, €1,090, Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

After our time of being stuck inside, summer nights are calling for a sartorial shake-up. 

We know going out-out isn’t quite the same as before, but who isn’t craving the chance to get dressed up? 

It’s time to embrace the more glamorous side of your wardrobe for hot summer nights in the city.

Mini dress, €1,090, Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas

Get The Look: Take your Saturday night glam to a whole new level with sequins and bows as seen at Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas.

Ruffle Bodysuit, €12.95, Zara

Classic Revival: The simple 90s body-suit is brought to life with this season’s favourite statement ruffles, €12.95, Zara.

Wrap Dress, €238, Afore After

Graphic Scenes: From day-to-night the midi remains fresh even after-dark, €238, Afore After.

Mini Skirt, €325, Iro at Zalando

Short & Sweet: Having a good tan day? Then revive your love of shorter hemlines with a cute mini skirt, €325, IRO at Zalando.

Fringe Top, €231.54, Rotate Birger Christensen

On The Fringes: Don’t stand on the fringes of fashion – instead bring them to the FROW of your summer nights, €231.54, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Ruffle Dress, €300, Essentiel Antwerp

#ieloves - Best In Show: Hark back to glitz and glam of the 8os in show-stopping ruffles, €300, Essentiel Antwerp.

Leather Shorts, €199, Uterque

Well Leathered: Give summer shorts the fashion edge in supple leather, €199, Uterqüe.

Strappy Shoe, €75, Carvela at Arnotts

Head Over Heels: Saturday night equals strappy heels. Need we say more? €75, Carvela at Arnotts.

Jumpsuit, €58, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland

Green Light: Leave the crowd green with envy by rocking a slick bandeau-style jumpsuit, €58, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Jacket, €49.99, H&M

Forever Chic: Choose a Chanel-inspired Bouclé jacket for a classic cover-up, €49.99, H&M.

