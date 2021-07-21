Ten ways to shake your wardrobe up for long summer nights

After our time of being stuck inside, summer nights are calling for a sartorial shake-up.
We know going out-out isn’t quite the same as before, but who isn’t craving the chance to get dressed up?
It’s time to embrace the more glamorous side of your wardrobe for hot summer nights in the city.
Take your Saturday night glam to a whole new level with sequins and bows as seen at Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas.
The simple 90s body-suit is brought to life with this season’s favourite statement ruffles, €12.95, Zara.
From day-to-night the midi remains fresh even after-dark, €238, Afore After.
Having a good tan day? Then revive your love of shorter hemlines with a cute mini skirt, €325, IRO at Zalando.
Don’t stand on the fringes of fashion – instead bring them to the FROW of your summer nights, €231.54, Rotate Birger Christensen.
Hark back to glitz and glam of the 8os in show-stopping ruffles, €300, Essentiel Antwerp.
Give summer shorts the fashion edge in supple leather, €199, Uterqüe.
Saturday night equals strappy heels. Need we say more? €75, Carvela at Arnotts.
Leave the crowd green with envy by rocking a slick bandeau-style jumpsuit, €58, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.
Choose a Chanel-inspired Bouclé jacket for a classic cover-up, €49.99, H&M.