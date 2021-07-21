The weekly shop: ready-made picnics, €3 fans and at-home iced coffees

We have all the new launches, sales, and products to watch out for during the week ahead - including cheap sewing machines, iced treats, furniture sales, and more
Nespresso's new iced range is just one of the things we have our eye on this week.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 12:30
Martha Brennan

Kilkenny pit-stop 

The Kilkenny Shops new picnic baskets are perfect for a day out.
The Kilkenny Shop has just launched a brand new collection featuring a host of trendy retailers in stores, including Powercut Clothing, Flowstate yoga mats, Skingredients, Kennedy & Co, and Jill & Gill.

On top of the new items in stores, shoppers can also now pick up a ready-to-go picnic from the retailer’s Nassau St, Kilkenny, and Shanagarry locations. The baskets are perfect for your next outdoor adventure in the sun this week.

Priced at €15 for adults and €7.50 for children, each contains a gourmet sandwich, crisps, a hot or cold drink, a choice of a homemade sausage roll, savoury scone, or veggie egg muffin, and a treat.

Treat yourself to Iceland’s Biscoff ice cream 

Iceland's new Biscoff ice cream range is a freezer must-have this week.
There couldn’t be a better week to get your hands on this new sweet treat. Iceland’s new Lotus Biscoff ice cream range is available in all of its 27 Irish stores, with a classic pint available for €6 and other options including a Biscoff ice cream cake and a Biscoff and blueberry cheesecake flavour ice cream also available.

Sew up a storm 

Not literally, we are enjoying this sun. But if your household has experienced some clothing tears whilst playing outdoors or you need to adjust old summer clothing, Lidl will have a Singer sewing machine on sale for €99.99, as well as a handy portable sewing machine for €17.99, on July 26.

Queue for cute summer knits 

Penneys' summer knitwear range is out now.
The new summer knitwear range at Penneys has just dropped, with cosy looking items like light cardigans, bright tops, and a retro sleeveless golf-style vest now in stores.

The range is perfect for when it begins to cool down next week, with prices starting at just €14.

Mini-fans 

If the heat has been keeping you up, Dealz is currently selling small USB plug fans in stores for just €3.

Hold steady with these yoga mats 

HOLDEReight's yoga mats are sustainable and slip-proof.
Has the sun inspired you to exercise outdoors? Irish yoga brand HOLDEReight has launched a new collection of mats that would be perfect for the job, especially in this sweaty heat.

The Firefly Ultimate Grip yoga mat (€89) is available in six shades and is designed to provide comfort and cushioning while offering support for all styles and levels. Bonus: the mats are made using sustainably natural rubber and are non-toxic and PVC-free.

Cool off with Nespresso 

Need to swap your morning coffee for something colder this week? Nespresso has just re-launched its range of capsules specifically designed to brew over ice, as well as introducing two new flavours.

As well as the new coconut and tropical coconut flavours (€5 for a sleeve), the Barista Creations for Ice collection also features its original two types of coffee (€4.50). Available online and in Nespresso’s outlets in Blanchardstown, Arnotts, Duke Street, Liffey Valley, Dundrum, Cork (Brown Thomas), and Limerick (Brown Thomas).

Nab a deal 

In honour of the heatwave, Harvey Norman currently has a huge sale online and in-store. Find deals on mattresses, kitchen equipment, phones, laptops and special flash offers such as half-price couches now. Curry's PC World also currently has similar sales on their website and in-store.

McSport is holding a summer sale online and in stores too, with up to 30% off equipment such as weights, bands, machines, and more.

