'Lobster-red is not a sign of success': James Patrice on surviving the heat

It can be hard to do anything in a heatwave, especially if you're preparing to host the Kildare and Galway Live Drive-in Park N'Party events next month like James Patrice. Following the hottest day of the summer, the Battle of the Food Trucks host offers some advice about surviving the tropical weather.

“I think the best thing is to cancel all work, stay in a shaded room and put the feet up. If all else fails, just throw yourself into the heat and embrace it! Go for a nice walk,” James says.

While it can be difficult to decide what to wear when the temperatures run high, he offers some insight into dressing appropriately for those walks.

“We actually have an excuse now to wear the hotpants now for a change. Even men can start wearing the hotpants. Do a bit of Kylie Minogue, spinning around!”

As we sweat more in the heat, staying hydrated is important to keep the body cool. For James, that means reaching for an iced coffee.

“It’s very important to punctuate each walk with an iced coffee. Or adding some fruit to your Sangria is fantastic - it’s also part of your five-a-day, what more could you want!”

James Patrice and Ryan Andrews are getting ready to host two drive-in events next month. Picture.

To abate the damage by UV rays from the sunshine, high-factor sun cream is also essential for James, who wears SPF 50 all year round regardless of the weather.

“I wouldn’t take any chances, unlike the traditional Irish method of getting scalded," he says. "Lobster-red is not a sign of success.”

Al fresco dining has become more popular in Ireland with more people out and about and eating food outdoors. Are there certain foods that might help people stay cooler?

“Oh, a good salad! I’m not talking about the typical 'Mammy Salad' with the boiled egg and slice of ham – a more continental salad like Tuna Niçoise would be perfect or a nice fruit salad with pomegranates or watermelon," James says. "It’s so refreshing. Salads are getting fierce notions these days!”

At night, with the temperature still warm, it is just as important to give the body time to cool off from the day. For this, James recommends several steps.

“Have some water and a little water spritz bottle too. I’d wear a light, airy t-shirt – if you wear nothing, you can sometimes stick to the bed more. But the main thing is, rather than put the duvet on you, you almost want to mount the duvet from the side, so you get a feel of it. And flip the pillow every half an hour!”

It can be tough to keep make up in place in summer. When dressed as Malahide Woman, James turns to hairspray. Picture: Allen Kiely

When James is dressed as his alter-ego, Malahide Woman, the heat poses a problem for his make-up. Are there any hacks that prevent make-up sweating away?

“A setting spray like Urban Decay is fantastic and - my little secret - hairspray on the face. It sets the makeup and lashes," he says. "I am NOT condoning it but by Jesus does it help the make-up stay on.”

Ultimately, while people should remember to take care in the heat, James feels it is important to enjoy the weather while it lasts.

"You have to remind yourself what the sun is like because pretty soon it’ll be back to normal. Irish people love to moan so why not get into the thick of the heat and really moan!”