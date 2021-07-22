How to help your baby get a better night's sleep in the heat

The heat has played a number on our sleeping patterns this week, with some of our little ones suffering most.

Has your baby been kept up by the weather? If so you might be wondering how to make them more comfortable.

It’s an issue that sleep consultant and author of The Baby Sleep Solution Lucy Wolfe often gets asked about this time of year. However, she says there is no need to fret if your baby is particularly fussy this week - it’s completely normal.

Cooling the bedroom

It’s helpful to have a cool bath close to bedtime to help regulate the body temperature ahead of sleep time.

“Children will sleep much better with a room temperature in the region of 16 degrees and 20 degrees,” Lucy says. “When it is very hot outside, you will need to take extra measures to regulate the bedroom temperature.”

You don’t need a thermometer to do this. To begin, Lucy recommends dressing your child to avoid overheating.

“Strip down to nappy and a vest if necessary and consider using a super lightweight sleeping bag without a vest,” she says. “Remove any unnecessary bedding from the cot to allow air to circulate freely. Remove padding, bumpers, and also waterproof sheets if you are using them. A cotton sheet along with the mattress is adequate.”

During the day, ensure you leave windows open to keep your child’s room cool and pull down shades or curtains early to prevent the sun from heating up the room.

You can also place a fan in the room before bedtime if you have one but be careful to keep it out of reach.

“It may be helpful to place a bottle of frozen water in front of the fan to prevent re-circulating warm air around the room,” Lucy says. “It’s helpful to have a cool bath close to bedtime to help regulate the body temperature ahead of sleep time as well."

When out and about

Don't be disappointed if your child can't get to sleep in the buggy this week. Picture: iStock.

If you’re on the go this week, Lucy recommends avoiding letting your child sleep in the car. “The temperatures inside a car can rise very quickly, even with the windows open, so I would give a word of caution in this regard,” she says. “Transfer your baby from the car whenever possible and never cover the car seat with a blanket.”

The same goes for your pram or stroller while you’re walking around outdoors. “Prams and buggies can become hot and airless rapidly,” Lucy says.

If your child can’t get to sleep in their buggy, don't be disappointed. Many children are too distracted by their surroundings, light, and noise - and there is plenty of that going around this week.

If you are planning to have your child nap during a trip, Lucy recommends planning the journey for when they usually would be sleeping.

“Have a routine that you can do before sleep wherever you are. Like a repertoire of songs or certain key phrases that you say and bring familiar items with you like the stuffed animal that they sleep with,” she says. “And definitely plan to be rolling before nap time.”

“Being able to sleep on the go can be temperament-based and lots of children won’t get a good quality of sleep in the buggy or car, but it is certainly better than no sleep at all.”

Most importantly, make sure that your child is well hydrated during the day. Check your baby regularly to see if he or she is too hot and look for sweating or feel their tummy – hands and feet will usually be cooler. If your baby is hot, remove clothes as you feel appropriate.

On staycation

Myia Mackie and Nevagh Kilbey wearing themselves out during the heatwave. Picture: Eamonn Farrell.

If you’re away from home this week, try to keep the same schedule that you normally have as best you can.

“In an effort to help your child transition to sleeping in a different room, it’s a good idea to bring with you some familiar sleep items from home,” Lucy says.

“I would start with the sheet from the cot that your child slept on the night before travel. When you arrive at your destination, you can dress the cot with linen that smells familiar and that can help to calm your child and to take the fear and anxiety out of being placed in an unfamiliar or strange cot.”

She also suggests spending time in the new room with them, adding an extra 10 minutes in there to the bedtime routine. Follow the same steps for staying cool as outlined previously and don’t forget to enjoy your time away - even if it is sweltering.

For more advice visit www.lucywolfesleepplans.com