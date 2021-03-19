Ageing well: it’s in our own hands
Ageing well: it’s in our own hands
Healthy Ageing Week, Saturday, March 20, to Saturday, March 27, 2021 An Irish Examiner and Cork University Hospital campaign to promote healthy ageing.

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021

CUH is leading the way in age-attuned medicine
CUH is leading the way in age-attuned medicine
There are six private assessment spaces at the Emergency Department at CUH designed to meet the needs of older patients, with inclusions such as adjustable lighting, bathroom and shower facilities

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021

Taking lessons from the people who have lived the longest
Taking lessons from the people who have lived the longest
80% of how we age is down to our how we live our lives. Meet the people who stay vital through exercise and community and who say 'ageing is mind over matter'

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021

Now that's something we can relate to
Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Healthy Ageing Week 2021 is a celebration of how following a number of simple steps can help people live a longer and healthier life.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021

Too many medications: Is there a tablet I can take for that?
Too many medications: Is there a tablet I can take for that?
In Ireland, one-in-three people over the age of 65 take five or more daily medications. Patients need a strict routine, advises Dr Denis Curtin, consultant, geriatrics, Cork University Hospital

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021

Close-up of person touching hand of senior woman. Home assistance concept. Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver a
Occupational therapy, rebuilding your mobility
Roisin Lindsay, occupational therapist, Cork University Hospital, talk patients through energy conservation techniques, dressing, self-care, cognition, memory and functional mobility

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021

Latest

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.