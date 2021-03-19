X
news
Ireland
Munster
Politics
Court & Crime
Spotlight
World
sport
GAA
Soccer
Rugby
Racing
Golf
Other
lifestyle
Health & Wellbeing
Food & Recipes
Arts & Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Relationships
Travel
People
Celebrity
Motoring
business
Economy
Companies
Munster Business
Farming
Technology
property
Residential
Commercial
Planning
Development & Construction
Home & Outdoors
opinion
Columnists
Comment & Analysis
Our View
Your View
Podcasts
Ask Audrey
The GAA
Mick Clifford
Footballer's Life
Duncan & Duncan Rugby
MORE
Family Notices
Jobs
MyHome.ie
Horoscopes
Photosales
Newspaper books
Podcasts
Subscribe
ePaper
Newsletters
Home delivery
Competitions
Place ad
Archive
Contact Us
Ireland
Munster
Politics
Court & Crime
Spotlight
World
GAA
Soccer
Rugby
Racing
Golf
Other
Health & Wellbeing
Food & Recipes
Arts & Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Relationships
Travel
People
Celebrity
Motoring
Economy
Companies
Munster Business
Farming
Technology
Residential
Commercial
Planning
Development & Construction
Home & Outdoors
Columnists
Comment & Analysis
Our View
Your View
Ask Audrey
The GAA
Mick Clifford
Footballer's Life
Duncan & Duncan Rugby
Family Notices
Jobs
MyHome.ie
Horoscopes
Photosales
Newspaper books
Podcasts
Subscribe
ePaper
Newsletters
Home delivery
Competitions
Place ad
Archive
Contact Us
news
sport
lifestyle
opinion
Ageing well: it’s in our own hands
Healthy Ageing Week, Saturday, March 20, to Saturday, March 27, 2021 An Irish Examiner and Cork University Hospital campaign to promote healthy ageing.
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021
CUH is leading the way in age-attuned medicine
There are six private assessment spaces at the Emergency Department at CUH designed to meet the needs of older patients, with inclusions such as adjustable lighting, bathroom and shower facilities
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021
Taking lessons from the people who have lived the longest
80% of how we age is down to our how we live our lives. Meet the people who stay vital through exercise and community and who say 'ageing is mind over matter'
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021
Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Healthy Ageing Week 2021 is a celebration of how following a number of simple steps can help people live a longer and healthier life.
Sat, 20 Mar, 2021
Too many medications: Is there a tablet I can take for that?
In Ireland, one-in-three people over the age of 65 take five or more daily medications. Patients need a strict routine, advises Dr Denis Curtin, consultant, geriatrics, Cork University Hospital
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021
Occupational therapy, rebuilding your mobility
Roisin Lindsay, occupational therapist, Cork University Hospital, talk patients through energy conservation techniques, dressing, self-care, cognition, memory and functional mobility
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021
Latest
Tipperary school closes due to Covid outbreak
Putin to get coronavirus vaccine
Ronan O’Gara reveals Italy approach – and the reasons he politely declined
Man who hid heroin in Henry Hoover jailed for four years
FOLLOW IRISH EXAMINER
Created with Sketch.
Created with Sketch.
HOME DELIVERY SERVICE
Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.
Sign Up Today