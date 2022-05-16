Midweek Meals: Five healthy summer dinners ready in thirty minutes or less

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Heat the olive oil in a pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are soft.

Add the chickpeas, cumin and coriander to the pot and stir until the chickpeas are coated in the spices. If the bottom of the pot goes a little bit dry just add a drop of cold water. Add the freshly chopped parsley and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the chickpea mixture into an oven-proof baking dish. Using your hands, crumble the Feta over the top of the chickpeas. Scatter the stale bread over the top and drizzle with a little olive oil.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until feta and bread begin to brown.