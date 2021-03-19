As occupational therapists, we help people to regain their independence in their everyday activities. We can advise on how best to complete activities that people may find difficult after their injury.

Marion Lyons, occupational therapist, Edel O'Leary, GP Liason Nurse, Louise Martin, physiotherapist, Maria Mulvihill, CNS, and Dr Kate McCarthy in the Emergency Department at the Cork University Hospital. Picture: Dan Linehan

We can assess how a person’s injury may affect their function with their everyday tasks and work with people to suggest strategies or adaptations that can maintain a person’s independence. This is particularly important in trauma and orthopaedics as many people are significantly impacted by their injury.

When you meet the OT on the ward we will often talk you through energy conservation techniques, dressing techniques, address self-care, cognition, memory strategies, and functional mobility. We can also recommend and trial adaptive equipment or suggest home modifications.

We also play a large role in discharge planning and assessing the patient to advocate for where they should go after the hospital.