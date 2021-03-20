Healthy Ageing Week 2021 is a celebration of how following a number of simple steps can help people live and longer and healthier life.

The Irish Examiner, is partnering with Cork University Hospital, is producing an informative, insightful content series, starting with a booklet entitled 'Let's Talk Healthy Ageing' and featuring daily feature interviews from Saturday to Saturday, March 20 to 27.

Flick through the pages of the 'Let's Talk HEALTHY AGEING' booklet.

The 'Let's Talk Healthy Ageing' booklet, produced by the Irish Examiner in partnership with Cork University Hospital, was included with the print edition of Saturday, March 20. Above is a link to the booklet in a flickable e-paper format.

Given the number of older patients who use the services of CUH and the predicted demographic changes over the next 10 to 20 years, it is the ambition of the CUH to become a proactive age-friendly hospital. The CUH Charity while raising funds for vital new projects is committed to working to build awareness around how we can all improve our health and help each other.

Small changes encouraged by friends and family can also make a massive difference to how we live our lives.

At the launch of Healthy Ageing Week at Cork University Hospital (CUH) were: Michael Nason, CEO, CUH Charity; Dr Con Murphy, champion for healthy ageing; and Dr Emer Ahern, consultant in geriatric medicine. Picture: Denis Minihane

Michael Nason, CEO of CUH Charity, said: "I realised, for instance, that at 56 years of age I am not actually as young as I may think, that I need to continue to mind myself and by that I mean I need to ensure that I am getting enough exercise, eating the right foods at the right time and keeping a good work-life balance.”

One key message during Healthy Ageing Week is CUH's need to raise funds to ensure delivery of quality services to the people of Cork and neigbouring Munster counties. Funds are being raised for the refurbishment of CUH Geriatric Ward. Funds raised will also ensure the latest technology is available to boost the wellbeing of patients.

“Technology is key," said Michael Nason. "We want to push quality information out into the community and link that to people’s phones and other wearable technology to encourage changes in diet and exercise and encourage people to monitor progress. The use of technology to positively drive health benefits has really been another key learning during covid.”