Five ways we can boost our immune system before and after the Covid-19 vaccine

While we count down the weeks or months to a coronavirus vaccine there are things we can do to boost our immune health and antibody responsiveness to vaccination. Brisk walks (ideally a 30-minute walk five times a week) and vitamin D supplements are some of the best ways to prepare for the vaccine. Studies show that up to 70% of adults in Ireland have insufficient levels of the so-called ‘sunshine vitamin’ in winter and they say people who develop severe Covid-19 have low vitamin D levels.

Dr Emer Ahern, Consultant Geriatrician at Cork University Hospital (CUH) says while it has been an extremely challenging twelve months for everyone the vaccination programme offers us all a ray of hope and a chance to regain our freedom.

While we wait for a vaccine she advises that we boost our immune health.

“We know from years of research that our lifestyle and health habits influence our levels of immunity so one of the things we can do to maximise our body’s immune response to the vaccine is to improve our fitness and do more exercise.” For optimum physical health older adults we should aim to be active daily.

Daily movement

“We know that 150 minutes per week of brisk walking can cause a 30% improvement in immunity levels”.

“No matter what your age or level of ability, regular movement or exercise throughout the day benefits our physical, mental and overall well-being”.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution, says Dr Ahern. “It is important to find activities that suit your health needs, level of ability and confidence, are enjoyable and can be done easily at home”.

For elderly patients who may be quite frail, she recommends light activity, such as moving around your own home, getting up to make a cup of tea, walking up and down the hallway at a slow pace, chair exercises – “all of these will boost the immune system. We recommend any exercise as long as you are doing more of it. For those with moderate fitness a brisk walk or cycling a bike, dancing or water aerobics is excellent and gets the circulation going”.

Moderate activity is the main goal, according to Dr Ahern, as this level of exercise is where we get warmer, breath harder but still be able to carry on a conversation.

Vigorous activity is recommended for those who are already regularly active - 75 minutes of vigorous exercise spread throughout the week will reap added benefits as will running, cycling hills and hiking.

Dr Ahern explains, “as we age our balance reaction times and reflexes get slower and this can make it harder to regain balance, especially when we do something quickly. Motion is lotion, our joints and muscles need regular exercise to stay in shape”.

Eat well

Diet is important too and Dr Ahern recommends eating more fruit and vegetables, protein-rich foods for your muscles like poultry and fish, dairy products with calcium and vitamin D for good bones, healthy unsaturated fats such as olive oil, nuts, low salt and foods rich in fibre like porridge.

Sleep is very important to the functioning of the immune system and can have serious health ramifications so getting a steady dose of good shuteye every night is key. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults aged between 18 and 64 need 7-9 hours of sleep per night, while older adults need 7-8 hours and children and adolescents require even more. Dr Ahern advises that you try to be as consistent as possible – “turning in and waking up at roughly the same time every day is healthier than an all-over-the-place sleep schedule”.

Calm down

Stress impacts our immune system and reduces our ability to fight infection - “I would say make sure you take time for yourself – read a book, listen to music or whatever you like to do to relax.

“Unfortunately it has been a really stressful twelve months for everyone and in particular for those working in the healthcare system. Unfortunately, stress reduces your ability to fight infection and your immunity so it is important to destress and exercise is a great way to do that”.

Stay connected

Doctors are now seeing the negative impacts of ‘constant cocooning’ on older adults in particular so things like cognitive decline due to a lack of social engagement and a rise in sarcopenia or muscle wastage in pensioners. Quite a number of elderly patients have lost the confidence to negotiate footpaths, traffic and even going to the shops. Their muscle strength is reduced, their endurance is reduced, their confidence is reduced and their balance is reduced.

Dr Evelyn Hannon, Specialist Registrar with the Geriatric Department at CUH says that elderly people boost and maintain their immune system by getting out in the community and incorporating exercise into their daily life - “walking with a family member, walking to the shop, to the post office, start gardening again - all the things that allow them to live independently”.

Covid-19 requires us to stay apart to protect ourselves and this can cause people to feel stressed, isolated, and lonely and over time Dr Hannon says this stress can affect our brains in a negative way, causing depression.

“It is important to stay connected to family members, to neighbours or local groups. Schedule daily phone calls with family and friends to talk and keep up to date with news and events. If you do not have a family, friend or neighbour to talk to call services such as Friendly Call Service Ireland who offer calls to older adults from trained volunteers. There are many online and virtual cafés or groups that can be accessed to meet up and talk with people over the internet to keep you feeling connected. Organisations such as ALONE have begun the BConnect initiative which provides support and training in the use of technology for older adults to help maintain contact during Covid-19.

“Remembering to take lots of little walks during the day and staying hydrated all helps improve our mood and immunity levels”.

Dose up on vitamin D

For those of us who are fit and well Dr Hannon suggests trying to do more exercise than you normally would in the weeks leading up to your vaccine and if you don’t have Vitamin D supplements buy them and for your elderly relatives at your local pharmacy.

“As we age we lose our immunity naturally so we need to try to do everything we can to build it up. I would say increase your exercise by 10% or 20% and this will make a huge improvement – getting outside in the fresh air even if it is just for 30 minutes a day will make a difference. The goal is to minimise the amount of time you are sedentary so break up periods of sitting down, get up and walk around every 30 minutes if you are watching TV and take regular walking breaks around the garden. And remember to eat three healthy meals a day with lots of vegetables, fruit and whole grains poultry, fish, and dairy products”.

We are coming into a good time of year for fresh produce and this diet is recommended. It is estimated that one in four of all patients admitted to Irish hospitals are at risk of malnutrition.

“Hopefully restrictions will ease as we go forward and people can once again think about joining a club, a class or a social group”.

Dr Hannon says this has a dual benefit of being an enjoyable activity and an opportunity to meet new people. A good idea she says might be to volunteer to help others or share skills and talents via local schools or youth organisations or she suggests you could consider a pet – “caring for a dog or cat can help give structure and purpose to the day and be a catalyst to social interaction.

“There is a long road ahead of us, but these vaccines are the first step in protecting us from serious covid illness and in regaining our freedom and returning to a life filled with everything and everyone we love”.