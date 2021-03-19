Ageing well: it’s in our own hands

As a geriatric medicine fellow at Harvard Medical School, Boston, I received fantastic mentorship from Dr Andrea Wershof Schwartz, an expert in telemedicine (video clinic visits) for older people.

Little did I realise, that experience would become an essential skill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is telemedicine?

Telemedicine is a visit between a doctor or healthcare worker that takes place remotely using technology.

How does telemedicine work?

Your doctor may offer a telephone or video visit instead of a face-to-face visit. They will explain how it works and ask for details such as your telephone number or email address.

What are the advantages of telemedicine?

icon For patients living far away or with medical problems, it is more convenient.

icon It prevents transmission of COVID-19.

icon Family members or friends can join you at the visit, either in person or via video.

icon Your doctor may not need to wear a face mask.

Will the doctor be able to fully assess me at a telemedicine visit?

Usually, my patients have to tell me how their home is laid out. On a video visit, they can show me around the room or whole house if they wish. I can see how the patient walks in their own environment or how they organise their medications.



I can complete many aspects of physical examination such as memory tests, observing walking and inspecting skin and feet. I can also pick up on low mood or shortness of breath. If a patient is familiar with checking their own weight or blood pressure, I will often ask them to do these measurements.



The main disadvantage is that I cannot complete my full examination. If I am worried about a patient and think they need to be seen face to face, I arrange that either as an emergency in our Geriatric Emergency Multidisciplinary Service at CUH or at our geriatric medicine clinic.

Tips for Accessing Telemedicine

icon If you would prefer not to do a video visit, ask if it can be done on the telephone or in person instead.

icon Check if you or a family member’s phone has a camera or computer/tablet device.

icon Wear your glasses or hearing aids during the visit.

icon Consider writing down any questions you may forget during the visit.

icon Sit in a comfortable place.Ask your doctor to repeat themselves if you didn’t hear the question or the connection was interrupted.

icon If you are not sure how to use the camera on your phone, ask a family member or you can call one of these free supports:



ALONE B Connect:

Tel 01 679 1032

Email- bconnect@alone.ie

Generation Tech:

Tel 01 963 3288

Email- ineedhelp@generationtech.ie



I have had the pleasure of meeting patients via video in their homes from Cape Cod to Carrigaline and hope to continue this service for those who want and need it even when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



