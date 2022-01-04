How to make the perfect minestrone soup and the common mistakes to avoid

Is this going to take ages?

Despite what most people think, minestrone is a relatively quick soup to make. The best thing about this chunky Italian soup is that the flavours intensify over time, so it's the perfect make-ahead soup. I keep a large vat of it in the fridge during January, shredding in kale, spinach or cabbage to individual portions as I heat it up

I'm doing Veganuary and this has ham in it

While most minestrone recipes have ham or bacon in the ingredients list, it is really easy to make it vegetarian. Use vegetable stock and simmer the rind of a Parmesan or Pecorino cheese in the soup as it cooks. I freeze the ends of my Parmesan to add umami flavour to my vegetarian Italian dishes - just remember to fish out the piece of cheese before serving!

What greens are best?

A hardy green like Italian Cavalo Nero is ideal in a minestrone because it doesn't break down, but savoy cabbage is plentiful in Ireland and does the same job. I love to add spinach or kale too - at the very end of cooking.

What pasta do I use?

Minestrone is the ideal soup to use up the ends of pasta that you have roaming around in the press. If you are using mixed shapes, it's a good idea to break the pieces down to the same size to ensure even cooking. Orzo is great, and if I don't have pasta, a handful of basmati rice does the job too.

How about beans?

Traditionally, cannellini beans are used in this soup, but I like to use a tin of mixed beans - not only do they add interest and texture, but they taste better too, in my opinion.

Make it your own

Make your minestrone your own. If you like garlic, add extra. Sometimes I slice in a red chilli or add some fennel seeds. Experiment with the flavours that you enjoy most. If you don't like tomatoes, leave them out and use more vegetable stock instead. Not a fan of the brassicas and want to run a mile from cabbage? Pop in a handful of frozen peas at the end of cooking.

What will I serve with it?

I always top my minestrone with a dollop of pesto and some Parmesan and then I serve it with a garlic cheese toastie made in the sandwich maker. I slather garlic butter on two slices of bread and sandwich a mixture of Parmesan and mozzarella between them before cooking. It is heaven.

Minestrone soup Nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl of thick, chunky vegetable soup Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Starter Cuisine  Italian Ingredients olive oil

100g bacon, chopped (optional)

2 onions, sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 potatoes, cubed

½ cauliflower in florets

¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 courgettes, sliced into sticks

2 carrots, sliced

1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

2 tins of chopped tomatoes

3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons

400g tin white beans (cannellini)

basil, to garnish

Parmesan, to garnish

2l chicken or vegetable stock Method Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat. Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened. Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes. Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.

This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink

