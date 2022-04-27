How to make the perfect potato wedges - and the common mistakes to avoid

It's all in the potato

Choose what Darina Allen calls 'old' potatoes - she recommends the same for roast potatoes. That is, roosters or Maris Pipers - potatoes that lean towards floury rather than waxy. In a pinch, you can use baby new potatoes, but you will not achieve the satisfying crunch that comes from a floury spud.

Cut them correctly

To cut the perfect potato wedge, cut the spuds in half, then in half again and then cut through the middle of the final cut to make a wedge. Each wedge should be able to sit up by itself, skin-side-down, like little potato boats.

The fat is extremely important

While cooks may differ on what fat to use when making potato wedges, they do not disagree that it is an essential component of the cook. Gordon Ramsey favours duck or goose fat, which results in an extremely rich wedge that goes very well with steak. For an everyday potato wedge, I prefer to use olive oil, which delivers on crunch but lacks the heaviness of duck fat.

Get your oven nice and hot

Preheat your oven and put two sturdy baking sheets in as it is heating.

Start with cold water

The rule of vegetable cooking goes like this: for those that grow above the ground, cook in boiling water. For those that grow below the ground, start with cold water. Salt your water and bring to the boil.

Act with haste

As soon as your water begins to bubble, drain the potatoes in a large colander and leave to steam dry. While this is happening, pour a decent amount (around 4 tbsp per sheet) of flavourless oil - good quality sunflower or light olive oil - onto the pan and back into the oven.

Dry spuds = perfect wedges

Tumble the potatoes onto hot oil, pouring away from you to avoid oil splatters. Toss in the hot oil and place back into the oven for 40 minutes, tossing every 15 minutes or so to ensure that they are evenly cooked.

Add some spice

Paprika and chilli flakes are always welcome. I like to sprinkle smoked paprika, garlic salt and oregano on mine as I'm tossing the potatoes in oil. The Currabinny Cooks shake some za'tar over theirs and I tasted some recently that were tossed with Spice Bag seasoning from ChanChan and I will definitely be doing that again because it was delicious.

Potato wedges with sweet chilli sauce and sour cream recipe by:Darina Allen Fresh sour cream balances beautifully against a generous dollop of sweet chilli as the ideal topping for fluffy potato roasties Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Side Ingredients 6 large ‘old’ potatoes e.g Golden Wonder or Kerrs Pinks

olive oil or dripping – duck or goose fat are also delicious

sea salt

sweet chilli sauce

sour cream Method Preheat the oven to 230°C. Scrub the potatoes well, cut into quarters lengthways. Put into a roasting tin, drizzle with olive oil and toss so they are barely coated with olive oil. Roast in a preheated oven for 30-45 minutes depending on size. When the rustic roast potatoes are crisp and golden, drain on absorbent kitchen paper. Season with salt. Serve immediately in a deep bowl with a little bowl of sweet chilli sauce and sour cream.