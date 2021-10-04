Good soup: 10 of our most popular soup recipes ever

Love your veg soup
This soup uses any leftover vegetables you have and transforms it into a delicious soup
Servings6
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1kg mixed vegetables – carrots, courgette, parsnips, potatoes, bruised tomatoes, peppers, leeks, squash, pumpkin, peas
1 large white onion
4 garlic gloves
Leftover fried breakfast bits – bacon, sausage or pudding (optional)
1l vegetable stock
Slices stale bread
Olive oil
Salt and black pepper
Method
- Chop up your raw vegetables into even size pieces. Toss with two tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C.
In the meantime, dice your onions. Pour one tablespoon of olive oil in a large saucepot over a medium heat and begin to fry your onions. Leave these to sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Finely chop your garlic and add this to the onions.
If you have leftover bacon or breakfast bits, chop them up nice and fine. Add the breakfast bits to the onions and garlic and stir on a low heat for a minute.
Place the cooked veg from the oven into your saucepot and pour over the stock. Bring this to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.
While this is simmering, cube up your stale bread, drizzle with olive oil season with salt and pepper and toast in the oven for a few minutes on each side.
Place the soup mixture in a food processor or blitz with a soup gun. Add more water and seasoning where needed to reach your desired texture and taste. Serve with some homemade croutons and a drizzle of olive oil.
Picture: Yvonne Keane
French onion soup with Gruyére toasts
This delicate and enduring classic soup is bursting with flavour and delicious served with crusty slices of fresh baguette
Servings6
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 20 mins
CourseSide
CuisineFrench
Ingredients
1.35kg onions
50g butter
1.7 l stock
salt
pepper
6 slices of baguette, 1cm thick toasted
75g grated Gruyére cheese
Method
Peel the onions and slice thinly. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the onion and cook on a low heat for about 40-60 minutes with the lid off, stirring frequently – the onions should be dark and well caramelised but not burnt.
Add the stock, season with salt and pepper, bring to the boil and cook for a further 10 minutes. Taste and correct seasoning.
Ladle into deep soup bowls, put a piece of toasted baguette covered with grated cheese on top of each one. Pop under the grill until the cheese melts and turns golden.
Serve immediately but beware – it will be very hot.
Note: Hold your nerve, the onions must be very well caramelised otherwise the soup will be too weak and sweet.
Cannellini bean and pasta soup
This classically rich, thick soup is filled with delicious flavour and is the perfect filling starter dish or lunch with crusty Italian bread
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
1 large garlic clove
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tins cannellini beans, drained
salt
freshly ground black pepper
3-4 springs flat-leaf Italian parsley
1 large beef bouillon cube
280g ounces dried egg noodles, such as tagliatelle or pappardelle
Method
Peel the garlic and finely chop it. Put it with the olive oil in a four- to six- quart soup pot and place over medium-high heat. After the garlic begins to sizzle, add the cannellini beans and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about five minutes.
While the beans are cooking, finely chop enough parsley to measure one tablespoon. After the beans have cooked for five minutes, add two cups of water and the bouillon cube and cover the pot.
Once the soup has come to a boil, break the egg noodles into approximately one-inch pieces and add them to the soup. Lower the heat to medium, add the parsley, and cook, covered, until the pasta is al dente. Serve hot.
This recipe is from Giuliano Hazan’s Thirty Minute Pasta, published by Stewart, Tabori & Chang
Minestrone soup
For a winter evening, this hearty soup is the perfect solution - rich and packed with vegetables, enjoy with crusty brown bread
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
oil
100g bacon, chopped (optional)
2 onions, sliced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 potatoes, cubed
½ cauliflower in florets
¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 courgettes, sliced into sticks
2 carrots, sliced
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons
400g tin white beans (cannellini)
basil, to garnish
Parmesan, to garnish
2l chicken or vegetable stock
Method
Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.
Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.
Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.
This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink
Moroccan harira soup
In Marrakesh steaming bowls of Haria are ladled into large bowls every evening in Djemaa el-Fna, a soup that is bursting with chickpeas and spice
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 20 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
110g dried chickpeas, soaked overnight and drained
110g Puy lentils
450g leg or shoulder of lamb, diced into 7mm cubes
175g onion, chopped
1 tsp turmeric
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp each ground ginger, saffron strands and paprika
salt
pepper
50g butter
110g long grain rice
4 large ripe tomatoes, skinned, seeded and chopped
2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
4 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
lemon quarters, to serve
Method
Tip the chickpeas and lentils into a large saucepan. Add the lamb, onion, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, saffron strands and paprika, then pour in 1.5 litres water. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Bring to the boil, skimming all the froth from the surface as the water begins to bubble, then stir in half the butter. Turn down the heat and simmer the soup, covered, for 1 ½-2 hours until the chickpeas are tender, adding a little more water from time to time as necessary – it can take up to 900ml more water or stock, it should be soupy in texture.
Towards the end of the cooking time, prepare the rice. Bring 850ml (scant 1 1/2 pints) water to the boil in a saucepan, sprinkle in the rice, the rest of the butter and salt to taste. Cook until the rice is tender. Drain, reserving 3 tablespoons of the liquid.
To finish, cook the chopped tomato in the reserved rice cooking water, seasoning it with salt, pepper and sugar. It should take about 5 minutes or until the tomato is “melted”. Add this and the drained rice to the pot and simmer for a further 5 minutes to allow the flavours to mix.
Correct seasoning with salt and pepper and perhaps a pinch of salt. Add the chopped herbs, stir once or twice and serve accompanied by lemon quarters.
Carrot and cheddar soup
The particular salty, piquant flavour you get from cheddar enhances the natural earthy sweetness of carrots - enjoy this punchy soup with crusty bread
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
2 medium onions, finely diced
2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
50g butter
400ml milk
40g flour
600ml veg stock
1 tsp mustard
400g strong mature cheddar, grated
a good handful of parsley, chopped
sea salt
black pepper
a little olive oil
a little cream or crème fraiche to serve
Method
- In a large saucepan over a medium high heat, melt the butter along with a little olive oil and add the diced onion, cooking till soft. Add the carrot and celery to the pan and cook for a further 10 minutes.
Stir the flour into the buttery vegetables.
Warm the milk and add to the pan, stirring well to form a thick sauce. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring the whole soup to a boil before lowering the heat and leaving the mixture to simmer for a couple of minutes. Stir in the mixture and check the seasoning, adding sea salt and black pepper if needed. Blitz well with a hand blitzer until relatively smooth and velvety.
Stir in the cheddar to the simmering soup. Be extremely mindful not to let the soup get close to boiling or bubbling. Take off the heat, add the parsley and a little cream or dollop of crème fraîche.
Serve with lots of buttered white crusty bread.
Sweet potato, coconut and coriander soup
This silky smooth vegetarian soup is packed with nutrition and a hint of chilli to create the perfect comforting lunch with crusty brown bread
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseSide
CuisineThai
Ingredients
2 tbsp sunflower oil
2 onions, finely diced
2 stalks celery, finely diced
1 leek, white part only, finely diced
3 garlic cloves, finely diced
1 level tbsp ginger, finely chopped
1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
600g sweet potato, peeled and diced
salt
pepper
1l vegetable stock
250ml coconut milk
1 tbsp coriander, chopped
Method
Heat the sunflower oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan.
Add the onion, celery, leek, garlic, ginger and chilli. Cook slowly, until soft but not coloured.
Add the sweet potato and season. Cook for a further 3 minutes.
Add the vegetable stock and cook until the sweet potato is soft, about 15 minutes.
Liquidise and add the coconut milk.
Reheat, check seasoning and add the chopped coriander before serving.
Vegetable soup
Following the Ballymaloe soup formula (1:1:3:5), this versatile soup is smooth, hearty and bursting with flavour
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
50g butter
150g potatoes, peeled and diced
110g onions, peeled and diced
340g chopped vegetables of your choice, diced
1.2l stock or 1l stock and 150ml creamy milk
seasoning
Method
Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
When it foams, add potatoes and onions and turn them until well coated. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover with a butter wrapper or paper lid and the lid of the saucepan.
Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Add the vegetables and stock, bring it back to the boil and continue to cook until soft, and liquidise. Do not overcook or the vegetables will lose their flavour. Adjust seasoning.