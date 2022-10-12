How to make the perfect chicken wings in your air fryer — and one mistake to avoid 

Karol and Gina Daly are evangelical about air fryers.

From chips to full roast dinners to baking rolls in just four minutes, an air fryer is an essential piece of kit, they say.

“For me, roasting a whole chicken in the air fryer is a game changer,” says Karol.

“A little bit of oil, some lemon pepper and into the air fryer for an hour and you’re done.”

Cook it breast side down though, or “diddies down,” as Gina likes to say and you’ll have the best roast chicken of your life.

Their top air fryer tip is to ignore the pictures on the packaging.

“Don’t overfill the baskets. There is a tendency to fill them up – and even the pictures on the box when you buy the air fryer will show the baskets jam-packed.

"But if you overfill the baskets, it will take longer to cook – and the food doesn’t cook as evenly,” says Karol.

“We make chips, for example, in two batches. We cook the first batch and set it aside. Then we do the second batch and, when they’re ready, we throw the first batch back in to heat it through.”

Airfryer Chicken Wings recipe by:The Daly Dish If you haven’t got an airfryer you can do these in the oven… but seriously, why haven’t you got an airfryer? Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 400G Chicken Wings

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp Lemon Pepper

180Mls Franks Buffalo Sauce

1Tsp Butter

Oil Method Lash yer wings into a mixing bowl and give them a splash of oil, then drop in your lemon pepper and cornflour and give a good shake and even get yer hands in there to make sure they’re all nice and coated. Pop them into an airfryer at 190 for 20 to 25 mins shaking a couple of times through the process. If oven cooking pop into a preheated oven at 190 for the same time, turn halfway through. When the wings are cooked get a pan or wok and pop on a medium heat and lash the butter jn, when it melts add the Buffalo sauce and then the wings and give them a good aul mix up to ensure they’re all evenly coated. Serve with a blue cheese or mayo dip