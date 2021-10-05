How to make the perfect chicken casserole and the common mistakes to avoid

Get the base right

All casseroles and stew start with two things: browning the meat and vegetables as a flavour base. In heartier winter stews like this one, it's best to include carrots and onion and feel free to add celery too, if you like it.

Choose good ingredients

With so few ingredients, it's best to choose the best quality ones you can find. Buy free-range chicken on the bone from your butcher, and choose Irish vegetables, grown organically if possible. There are some fantastic chicken stocks on the market, but if want to make your own, go ahead.

Experiment with flavours

Lots of other ingredients may be added to enhance the flavour – a sprig of rosemary, lots of chopped parsley, haricot beans, spices - whatever you like. A drop of wine is always welcome at the beginning of the cooking process, and if you want a creamy casserole, a few tablespoons of double cream at the end would be perfect.

Choose the right cut of meat

For a chicken casserole, it's always better to choose a cut of meat with the bone still in. If you are serving too small children and want to avoid bones, then choose boneless chicken thighs, which will not toughen in a slow cook.

Thicken your casserole with a roux

Having some roux in the fridge is one of the best gifts that you can give yourself. Ready in moments, it can be whisked into any sauce, stew or soup to thicken at a moment's notice.

Roux recipe by:Darina Allen This mkes more thank you’ll need, keep the remainder in a covered box in the fridge and use as needed Preparation Time 2 mins Cooking Time 2 mins Total Time 4 mins Course Side Ingredients 110g (4oz) butter

110g (4oz) flour Method Melt the butter and cook the flour in it for 2 minutes on a low heat, stirring occasionally. Use as required. Roux can be stored in a cool place and used as required or it can be made up on the spot if preferred. It will keep at least a fortnight in a refrigerator.

Make extra for the days to come

Casserole not only freezes well, but the flavours develop even more a day or so after cooking, so don't be afraid to batch cook your recipe. A casserole can also be turned into a pie with a handy lid of puff pastry or a slathering of creamy mashed potato.

Simple chicken casserole recipe by:Darina Allen This casserole takes 10 minutes to prepare. It is so simple and so nourishing – all the family will love it Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 60 mins Total Time 1 hours 10 mins Course Main Ingredients 1 whole chicken or 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks and 2 breasts

700ml homemade chicken stock or water

olive oil, for frying

4-5 carrots, peeled and cut into thick chunks

2 onions, peeled and quartered

salt

freshly ground black pepper

sprig of thyme

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Joint the chicken into eight pieces or use chicken pieces, season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour the chicken stock or water into a large casserole dish and heat on the hob. Heat some oil in a frying pan and begin to fry the pieces of chicken until golden brown. As they brown pop them into the casserole dish, at this stage you can also add in the chopped carrots and quartered onions. Add another pinch of salt and twist of freshly ground black pepper and the sprig of thyme. When the liquid comes to the boil, put the lid on, transfer to the preheated oven for 1-1½ hours. Chicken will come easily off the bone when cooked and the carrots will be tender. Pour off the liquid and let the fat rise to the top — spoon this off. (If the chicken is organic, save to sauté cooked potatoes.



Note: Any leftovers can be made into a chicken pie topped with fluffy mashed potato or a puff pastry lid. Reheat in a moderate oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4, for 15-20 minutes or until heated through and the top is golden brown and crispy. If necessary, place under the grill for a minute or two before you serve, to brown the edge of the potato.