How to make the perfect mashed potato and the common mistakes to avoid

Even a cursory glance at the vegetable aisle in your local supermarket will prove there’s more than one type of potato. For the perfect mash, you’re looking for Golden Wonders, Kerr's Pinks or Roosters.
Much like pasta and rice, when many of us put a pot of potatoes on to boil, we end up with too much. As a guide, one potato per person plus one extra for the pot is plenty. Of course, if you end up with too much mash, you can use the excess for delicious potato and bacon cakes the next day.
If you think you can cut corners by covering your potatoes in hot water from the kettle, think again. All root vegetables being boiled should start in cold water. Cover your spuds with cold water in a saucepan, add a pinch of salt and bring to the boil. For a burst of flavour, add a stock cube to your water too.
Butter is a popular addition to our mashed potatoes in Ireland but for the creamiest mash possible, hot milk - not cold - is what Darina Allen you need. Heat the milk while you peel your hot potatoes and add the milk slowly: you want creamy mash, not liquid mush. The warm milk should be added as soon as possible to avoid lumpy and gluey potatoes.
Salt and pepper are always safe choices, but for mash that stands out, turn to your kitchen herbs. Freshly chopped herbs like parsley, chives, tarragon, and lemon balm will add a subtle pop of flavour that is sure to impress at the table, while the below recipe from the Currabinny Cook suggests wild garlic.
Wild garlic mash
This is the pinnacle of spring time comfort food - creamy mashed potatoes, buttery soft leeks and a depth of wild garlic flavour
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
4 or 5 medium potatoes such as red rooster
100g butter
2 leeks, cleaned and green ends removed
250ml full fat milk
175ml cream
black pepper
good handful of wild garlic, chopped
Method
Peel the potatoes and cook in a large pot of water for 30 to 40 minutes until cooked through. Remove and drain.
In a large saucepan, heat the butter and add the leeks, cooking for around 10 minutes until softened. Add the wild garlic. Pour in the milk and cream and bring to a simmer. Add the cooked potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Mash with a potato masher until smooth. Stir through an extra knob of butter for good measure and transfer into a serving dish.