How to make the perfect mashed potato and the common mistakes to avoid

No more bland and lumpy mash thanks to these tips and tricks for the best possible results
Mashed potatoes in bowl on wooden background. Top view, flat lay

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Choose the right potatoes 

Even a cursory glance at the vegetable aisle in your local supermarket will prove there’s more than one type of potato. For the perfect mash, you’re looking for Golden Wonders, Kerr's Pinks or Roosters.

Enough to feed an army?

Much like pasta and rice, when many of us put a pot of potatoes on to boil, we end up with too much. As a guide, one potato per person plus one extra for the pot is plenty. Of course, if you end up with too much mash, you can use the excess for delicious potato and bacon cakes the next day.

Start with cold water in your pot 

If you think you can cut corners by covering your potatoes in hot water from the kettle, think again. All root vegetables being boiled should start in cold water. Cover your spuds with cold water in a saucepan, add a pinch of salt and bring to the boil. For a burst of flavour, add a stock cube to your water too.

Know what to add - and how much 

Butter is a popular addition to our mashed potatoes in Ireland but for the creamiest mash possible, hot milk - not cold - is what Darina Allen you need. Heat the milk while you peel your hot potatoes and add the milk slowly: you want creamy mash, not liquid mush. The warm milk should be added as soon as possible to avoid lumpy and gluey potatoes.

Don’t be afraid to season your spuds 

Salt and pepper are always safe choices, but for mash that stands out, turn to your kitchen herbs. Freshly chopped herbs like parsley, chives, tarragon, and lemon balm will add a subtle pop of flavour that is sure to impress at the table, while the below recipe from the Currabinny Cook suggests wild garlic.

Wild garlic mash

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This is the pinnacle of spring time comfort food - creamy mashed potatoes, buttery soft leeks and a depth of wild garlic flavour

Wild garlic mash

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 4 or 5 medium potatoes such as red rooster

  • 100g butter

  • 2 leeks, cleaned and green ends removed

  • 250ml full fat milk

  • 175ml cream

  • black pepper

  • good handful of wild garlic, chopped

Method

  1. Peel the potatoes and cook in a large pot of water for 30 to 40 minutes until cooked through. Remove and drain.

  2. In a large saucepan, heat the butter and add the leeks, cooking for around 10 minutes until softened. Add the wild garlic. Pour in the milk and cream and bring to a simmer. Add the cooked potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Mash with a potato masher until smooth. Stir through an extra knob of butter for good measure and transfer into a serving dish.

