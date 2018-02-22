Home»Breaking News»World

'If you can't buy a beer, you shouldn't be able to buy a gun,' father of Florida shooting survivor tells Trump

Thursday 22 February 2018 - 07:30 AM

Students and parents have delivered emotional appeals to President Donald Trump to act on school safety and guns after last week's mass shooting in Florida.

Thousands of protestors at Florida state Capitol call for gun law changes

Thursday 22 February 2018 - 06:54 AM

Thousands of protesters, including many angry teenagers, swarmed into the state Capitol of Florida on Wednesday, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type ...

Trump meets students, parents and teachers affected by school shootings

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 10:21 PM

Parents, teachers and students affected by school shootings over the past two decades have met President Donald Trump as the White House sought to show resolve against ...

Here are the inspiring ways US teenagers are fighting for gun control

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 10:17 PM

From protests to confronting lawmakers, these teens aren’t going away any time soon.

50 girls still missing in Nigeria after Boko Haram attack

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 08:48 PM

About 50 girls remain missing several days after an attack on a village in Nigeria by Boko Haram extremists.

Florida school shooting survivors urge politicians to act on gun control

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 07:53 PM

Survivors of the Florida school shooting have descended on the state legislature to deliver one overarching message on gun control: It is time for action.

British police officer can return to duty after being cleared of stealing colleagues biscuits

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 07:15 PM

A police officer who was alleged to have taken a colleague's tin of biscuits has been found not guilty of gross misconduct.

Privacy concerns as Google digital assistant expands to nest cameras

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 06:22 PM

Google's voice-activated digital assistant is branching out to the Nest deluxe security camera in an expansion which could amplify privacy concerns surrounding internet-connected ...

'Human tragedy' sees French join UN in 'vigorous' condemnation of Syrian bombardment

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 06:09 PM

French president Emmanuel Macron has said France "vigorously" condemns the bombardment of the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta in Syria.

European Beaker immigrants took over UK, study shows

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 06:00 PM

Stonehenge is the lasting legacy of a lost people, according to new research.

UK model agreed to kidnapping plot to boost career, court told

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:42 PM

A Polish man accused of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling in Italy has claimed she agreed to take part in a ransom plot to help boost her career.

Murder victim's injuries looked like they were caused by his own dog, police say

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:39 PM

A policeman who discovered the body of a murdered 83-year-old dog walker said it looked like he had been attacked by his own pet, a court heard.

Latest: Dozens killed after bus crashes off cliff in Peru

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:24 PM

Latest: At least 44 people have been killed after a double-decker bus veered off a road and tumbled 650ft down a cliff in southern Peru.

Police officer cleared of taking the biscuit

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:09 PM

A police officer who was alleged to have taken a colleague's tin of biscuits has been found not guilty of gross misconduct.

Two French soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:03 PM

Two French soldiers have died in Mali after their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.

Truck hit by Republican party train was on tracks after warning

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 05:00 PM

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a bin lorry in rural Virginia have told investigators the truck entered the rail crossing ...

Bulletproof backpacks the sad reality for students in 2018 America

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 04:55 PM

The students are taught during to hold the backpacks in front of their chests in the event of an active shooter

Five teenagers fatally stabbed in London so far this year

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 04:36 PM

Five teenagers have been stabbed to death in London so far this year.

Trump attacks Obama over Russian election meddling

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 04:07 PM

US president Donald Trump has again attacked his predecessor Barack Obama, suggesting he should have done more to prevent Russian election meddling.

Scientists in Germany improve malaria drug production

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 04:04 PM

Scientists in Germany who developed a new way to make a key malaria drug several years ago said they have come up with a technique to make the process even more ...

A new Google algorithm can predict heart disease just from scanning your eyes

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 03:46 PM

Eye scans processed by machine learning could be used to spot early signs of heart disease, according to the research.

Trump says more must be done to protect children amid gun control tensions

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 03:14 PM

US president Donald Trump has directed the justice department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

More than 60 Tories write to Theresa May outlining Brexit demands

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 03:03 PM

Theresa May has been accused of being "too weak" to face down hard Brexiteers in her party after more than 60 Tories set out their demands for the next stage of ...

Six-year-old with Down's Syndrome part of River Island diversity campaign

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 02:47 PM

A young girl with Down's Syndrome is making her mark on the fashion industry after landing her first campaign with retail giant River Island.

Story of how Diana leaked stories for explosive book turned into stage play

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 02:37 PM

The Diana Tapes tells how journalist Andrew Morton received secret cassette recordings from the princess.

Mother of Camden stab victim saw her son die in the street

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 02:26 PM

A mother watched her young son lie dying in the street after realising he was the victim of one of two fatal knife attacks in London.

Chemicals in red wine could help prevent tooth decay, research finds

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 02:18 PM

But it is no good using it as a mouth wash, as the vital compounds need to be of a much higher concentration than in a regular glass of red.

Bahrain sentences human rights activist to five years in prison

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:43 PM

A prominent human rights activist in Bahrain has been jailed for five years over tweets alleging prison torture in his country and misconduct in Saudi Arabia's war ...

Vatican sex abuse investigator taken to hospital in Chile

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:40 PM

The special envoy sent to Chile by the Pope to investigate allegations of a sex abuse cover-up is in hospital after taking ill in the country.

US evangelist Billy Graham has died at the age of 99

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:36 PM

US evangelist the Rev Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 99, a spokesman said.

Philippines urges court to designate communist groups as terrorists

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:10 PM

Justice officials asked a court to formally designate the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, as terrorist groups in a ...

Latvian banking chief to miss ECB meeting amid corruption reports

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:06 PM

Latvia's banking chief Ilmars Rimsevics will miss a meeting of the European Central Bank's (ECB) top council amid an investigation into suspected corruption.

'No criminal charges' under controversial Polish Holocaust law

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 01:03 PM

A Polish government official has said a controversial law that makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal ...

What is the 'bump stock' the Donald Trump now wants to regulate?

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 12:55 PM

Even in the United States, which has the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, fully automatic weapons remain rare.

Police liable for investigation failures in wake of landmark Worboys ruling

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:50 AM

Police can be held liable for serious failures in their investigations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling linked to the case of black cab rapist John Worboys.

'Dangerous' chewing gum ad banned

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:47 AM

A television ad featuring a woman chewing gum while playing football has been banned over concerns that children could emulate the "dangerous" practice.

Human brain size evolved gradually over three million years, researchers say

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:40 AM

Ninety-four fossils from 13 different species believed to be human ancestors were analysed as part of the study.

EU competition watchdog imposes big fines on cartels

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:32 AM

The European Union's competition watchdog is sounding the warning to business cartels by announcing fines totalling more than half a billion euro in three cases.

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' that family is profiting from father's presidency

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:28 AM

Donald Trump Jr has any talk that his family is profiting from his father's presidency is "nonsense" as he embarked on a highly publicised visit to India to promote ...

Death toll rises as Syrian shelling of Damascus suburb continues

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:25 AM

Ten people have been killed in Syria by government air strikes and shelling on a town in the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian Civil Defence rescue organisation said. ...

Calls made for international peace conference on Israel-Palestine situation

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:15 AM

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international peace conference by mid-2018 with the key goals of full UN membership for the state of Palestine ...

'Netanyahu confidant to testify against premier over corruption claims'

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 11:01 AM

One of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest confidants has turned state witness and will incriminate him in corruption allegations,

Teen handed six months in prison for smuggling Bengal Tiger cub into US

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 10:56 AM

A teenager from California has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.

19 hurt after explosion rocks bus near former Sri Lanka garrison town

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 10:54 AM

Nineteen people, including 12 military personnel, have been injured after an explosion on board a passenger bus in Sri Lanka.

Florida school shooting survivors - 'They're voting to have shootings continually happen'

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 08:34 AM

Students who survived the Florida school shooting began a journey to the state Capitol to urge politicians to prevent another massacre.

Brazil unleashes its military to deal with rising crime in Rio

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 08:15 AM

Brazil's congress approved a decree to put the military in charge of Rio de Janeiro's security forces yesterday as soldiers and police spread out throughout the ...

British Supreme Court to announce decision on black cab rapist case

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 07:36 AM

The UK's highest court is giving its decision on a challenge to a ruling which led to two women who were sexually assaulted by London cabbie John Worboys winning ...

Study finds dementia link to brain damage due to excess alcohol

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 07:11 AM

Heavy drinking may be a major risk factor for early-onset dementia, new research suggests.

Save the Children apologises over former boss's 'inappropriate behaviour'

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 07:05 AM

Save the Children has apologised to women employees who complained of inappropriate behaviour by the charity's former chief executive, admitting their claims were ...

North Korea cancelled US meeting 'at last minute'

Wednesday 21 February 2018 - 06:43 AM

US vice president Mike Pence was all set to hold a history-making meeting with North Korean officials during the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Kim Jong Un's ...

