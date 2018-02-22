Students and parents have delivered emotional appeals to President Donald Trump to act on school safety and guns after last week's mass shooting in Florida.MORE
Thousands of protesters, including many angry teenagers, swarmed into the state Capitol of Florida on Wednesday, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type ...MORE
Parents, teachers and students affected by school shootings over the past two decades have met President Donald Trump as the White House sought to show resolve against ...MORE
From protests to confronting lawmakers, these teens aren’t going away any time soon.MORE
About 50 girls remain missing several days after an attack on a village in Nigeria by Boko Haram extremists.MORE
Survivors of the Florida school shooting have descended on the state legislature to deliver one overarching message on gun control: It is time for action.MORE
A police officer who was alleged to have taken a colleague's tin of biscuits has been found not guilty of gross misconduct.MORE
Google's voice-activated digital assistant is branching out to the Nest deluxe security camera in an expansion which could amplify privacy concerns surrounding internet-connected ...MORE
French president Emmanuel Macron has said France "vigorously" condemns the bombardment of the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta in Syria.MORE
Stonehenge is the lasting legacy of a lost people, according to new research.MORE
A Polish man accused of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling in Italy has claimed she agreed to take part in a ransom plot to help boost her career.MORE
A policeman who discovered the body of a murdered 83-year-old dog walker said it looked like he had been attacked by his own pet, a court heard.MORE
Latest: At least 44 people have been killed after a double-decker bus veered off a road and tumbled 650ft down a cliff in southern Peru.MORE
Two French soldiers have died in Mali after their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.MORE
Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a bin lorry in rural Virginia have told investigators the truck entered the rail crossing ...MORE
The students are taught during to hold the backpacks in front of their chests in the event of an active shooterMORE
Five teenagers have been stabbed to death in London so far this year.MORE
US president Donald Trump has again attacked his predecessor Barack Obama, suggesting he should have done more to prevent Russian election meddling.MORE
Scientists in Germany who developed a new way to make a key malaria drug several years ago said they have come up with a technique to make the process even more ...MORE
Eye scans processed by machine learning could be used to spot early signs of heart disease, according to the research.MORE
US president Donald Trump has directed the justice department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.MORE
Theresa May has been accused of being "too weak" to face down hard Brexiteers in her party after more than 60 Tories set out their demands for the next stage of ...MORE
A young girl with Down's Syndrome is making her mark on the fashion industry after landing her first campaign with retail giant River Island.MORE
The Diana Tapes tells how journalist Andrew Morton received secret cassette recordings from the princess.MORE
A mother watched her young son lie dying in the street after realising he was the victim of one of two fatal knife attacks in London.MORE
But it is no good using it as a mouth wash, as the vital compounds need to be of a much higher concentration than in a regular glass of red.MORE
A prominent human rights activist in Bahrain has been jailed for five years over tweets alleging prison torture in his country and misconduct in Saudi Arabia's war ...MORE
The special envoy sent to Chile by the Pope to investigate allegations of a sex abuse cover-up is in hospital after taking ill in the country.MORE
US evangelist the Rev Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 99, a spokesman said.MORE
Justice officials asked a court to formally designate the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, as terrorist groups in a ...MORE
Latvia's banking chief Ilmars Rimsevics will miss a meeting of the European Central Bank's (ECB) top council amid an investigation into suspected corruption.MORE
A Polish government official has said a controversial law that makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal ...MORE
Even in the United States, which has the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, fully automatic weapons remain rare.MORE
Police can be held liable for serious failures in their investigations after a landmark Supreme Court ruling linked to the case of black cab rapist John Worboys.MORE
A television ad featuring a woman chewing gum while playing football has been banned over concerns that children could emulate the "dangerous" practice.MORE
Ninety-four fossils from 13 different species believed to be human ancestors were analysed as part of the study.MORE
The European Union's competition watchdog is sounding the warning to business cartels by announcing fines totalling more than half a billion euro in three cases.MORE
Donald Trump Jr has any talk that his family is profiting from his father's presidency is "nonsense" as he embarked on a highly publicised visit to India to promote ...MORE
Ten people have been killed in Syria by government air strikes and shelling on a town in the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian Civil Defence rescue organisation said. ...MORE
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international peace conference by mid-2018 with the key goals of full UN membership for the state of Palestine ...MORE
One of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest confidants has turned state witness and will incriminate him in corruption allegations,MORE
A teenager from California has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.MORE
Nineteen people, including 12 military personnel, have been injured after an explosion on board a passenger bus in Sri Lanka.MORE
Students who survived the Florida school shooting began a journey to the state Capitol to urge politicians to prevent another massacre.MORE
Brazil's congress approved a decree to put the military in charge of Rio de Janeiro's security forces yesterday as soldiers and police spread out throughout the ...MORE
The UK's highest court is giving its decision on a challenge to a ruling which led to two women who were sexually assaulted by London cabbie John Worboys winning ...MORE
Heavy drinking may be a major risk factor for early-onset dementia, new research suggests.MORE
Save the Children has apologised to women employees who complained of inappropriate behaviour by the charity's former chief executive, admitting their claims were ...MORE
US vice president Mike Pence was all set to hold a history-making meeting with North Korean officials during the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Kim Jong Un's ...MORE