Latest
Pedestrian, 70s, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Galway
Tyreik Wright words speak volumes about Ireland's crop of young stars
Students 'happy out' with Leaving and Junior Cert English papers
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of Fifa fraud trial
War of Independence Podcast
A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford
Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts
Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
The Burning of Cork
Longread
We look at the historical context and reproduce the original report from our archives which details one of the darkest days in the city's history.
Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
