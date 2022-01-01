The Road to Civil War The Irish War of Independence Michael Collins Women and the War Cork at War

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

The Burning of Cork

Longread

We look at the historical context and reproduce the original report from our archives which details one of the darkest days in the city's history.

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.