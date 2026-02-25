UCC Demons hit with multiple injury blows as Tamyrik Fields set for America return 

UCC Demons have been hit with multiple major injury blows following their two Super League defeats to Ballincollig and Limerick Celtics last week.

The biggest news to come out of the Demons camp was the season-ending injury to American Tamyrik Fields with club Super League coordinator Troy O’Mahony issuing the following statement.

“Tamyrik spent Sunday in the A & E and Monday in the Mater Hospital in Mahon.

“He will now undergo surgery for a ruptured patella tendon and dislocated kneecap on Friday.

“On behalf of everyone associated with our club we send best wishes to TC for a smooth surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Fields is due to return to the States on Monday.

Lvie Livuvu suffered a knee injury in the Ballincollig loss and missed Sunday’s home defeat to Celtics, and it's unknown whether he will be fit to play in the final two games away to Sligo All Stars and home to St Vincent’s.

Daryl Cuff’s season is also finished after he rolled his ankle in the Celtics game, and for James Beckom, who missed both games with a hamstring strain, it’s a case of waiting to see if he will recover for the last two crucial games.

All eyes will now be on Demons to see if they go into the market to sign a second American as their Super League status next season is crucial to the club.