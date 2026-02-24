Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'I really wish the Kerry lads would not align themselves in any way with Allianz'

Cinnéide believed the analysis by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese provided enough grounds for the organisation to sever its ties with the global insurance company
Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'I really wish the Kerry lads would not align themselves in any way with Allianz'

Members of the 2000 All-Ireland winning Kerry football jubilee team, Dara Ó Cinnéide, centre, with Luke Mac Gearailt, representing Aodán Mac Gearailt, left, and Noel Kennelly. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 17:59
John Fogarty

Dara Ó Cinnéide says the GAA should have extricated itself from its relationship with Allianz following last year’s United Nations-commissioned report that found a subsidiary of the group were complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

The three-time All-Ireland SFC winner believed the analysis by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese provided enough grounds for the organisation to sever its ties with the global insurance company, who sponsor the National League and the All-Ireland senior football championship.

In December, the GAA’s ethics and integrity commission stated Allianz PLC had no involvement with the war in the Palestinian region. The GAA accepted their findings and the relationship has been retained.

Since then, Tyrone’s footballers have agreed not to give interviews with Allianz signage in the background. Ó Cinnéide had hoped Kerry’s footballers would have followed suit.

“I really do wish the Kerry lads would not align themselves in any way with Allianz. It's not an issue that they concern themselves with and I probably would have been the same myself if I was 23 or 24, but, Jesus Christ, I would have thought it's a no-brainer.

Read More

Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'If you don’t have county players present in club matches, the game is gone'

“It's not anti-Semitism or anything else. Kids are being killed from the word ‘go’. I have been very careful in what I tweet about the war because you don’t want to be drawing on these pile-ons. But sometimes right is right and wrong is wrong. It's that simple.

“It seems blindingly obvious to anybody with any reasonable sense of reasoning that this is grave, grave injustice and we will not be judged kindly for it in the years to come. And it's too late now. The damage is done.

“Albanese's list and reasoning were fairly solid. And I said, ‘Okay, let’s not align ourselves with Allianz. The GAA is bigger than that, we should always be bigger than that.’

“Nobody’s going to hear the GAA voice on the international scene, but a small bit helps like the Dunnes Stores workers highlighting apartheid. These things are eventually judged well by history.”

Ó Cinnéide is full of admiration for former Dublin and Meath footballers David Hickey and Colm O’Rourke who have taken prominent roles in the campaign against the GAA’s relationship with Allianz.

A protest march from Gill’s pub on the North Circular Road to Croke Park is due to take place on Saturday morning as Annual Congress takes place in the stadium.

“I just think David Hickey is a great human being, and he’s been proven right on many humanitarian issues. I have liked him from the minute I saw him out on the pitch in 1999 (Dublin’s jubilee team) protesting against the Cuban blockade.

“I would have disagreed fundamentally with some of the things he has said about Kerry football, but I remember talking to him down in Kenmare last year. I never met the man before, but I just went over to give him a big hug.

"He said, ‘I never knew you were a fucking Dub (Ó Cinnéide was born in Dublin). I said, ‘Yeah, we all want to be Dubs.’”

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway stranded in New York snowstorm All-Ireland camogie champions Galway stranded in New York snowstorm
An Ghaeltacht v Glenullin - AIB GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Final Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'If you don’t have county players present in club matches, the game is gone'
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Four double bills announced for 2026 Munster championships 
#Kerry GAA
<p>Paudie Clifford of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC final match between Kerry and Donegal. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry the latest to oppose extension to inter-county season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited