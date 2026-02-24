Bree confident Ireland can bounce back after rough EuroBasket qualification start

Ireland men’s basketball head coach Michael Bree is confident his side can bounce back from a rough start to EuroBasket qualification in their upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Ireland will play both sides at home in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin and seek to rebound after losses in November away to Luxembourg and against North Macedonia in Dublin.

“We need to keep working on what we’ve been putting in place. We started off rough. There were so many moving parts that it wasn’t easy for anybody but I think we established somewhat of an identity at the end of it,” said Bree.

“That’s something we can build on from there. We’ve kept everyone up to date on what we’re trying to add and shown them the areas where I think we can make drastic improvements. Maybe that’s enough to get the two victories that we need.”

A change in FIBA rules means Neal Quinn now counts as a homegrown player meaning the naturalised slot, of which there is only one, has opened up.

Eli Brooks, a guard with Manresa in Spain, was due to take that spot but he won’t be available for these games due to a delay with his passport being processed.

“He’s a very talented individual. We’d love to have him and he’s enthusiastic about getting involved in our group. I’m a little bit disappointed but he’s more for the future than anything else,” said Bree.

There is good news however for the squad as CJ Fulton has been made available by the Iowa Wolves, of the NBA G League, to play these games.

“We’re happy to have him and see him back in the green. The game is about talent and depth of talent. Having a guy like CJ involved gives us options, security, and flexibility in what we’re trying to do offensively,” said Bree.

“He’s an excellent decision maker, an excellent shooter, and a high-character person. He’s just going to add value all around to what we’re trying to do.” Ireland captain Seán Flood said the addition of Fulton would be a big boost to the side’s chances of winning both games.

“We have a good relationship and we play well together. The more elite decision makers we have, the more it optimises everybody. It makes it more difficult for opponents to prepare when you have an extra person to create.”

Neptune’s Eoin Nelson and UCD Marian’s Seán Fitzpatrick are both set to make their senior international debuts in these games, while Ryan Leonard of Limerick Sport Eagles is in line to make his first competitive appearance having previously played in friendlies in 2019.

“We’ve got a really good group. Having these players come in, it’s a great opportunity for them. For them to shine, we need to make sure they’re in their best positions,” said Flood.

Ireland: Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS), Rapolas Buivydas (Belfast Star), CJ Fulton (Iowa Wolves), Sean Flood (captain, unattached), Seán Fitzpatrick (UCD Marian), Ryan Leonad (Limerick Sport Eagles), Sam Alajiki (Hapoel Galil Elion), Matt Zona (Cheshire Phoenix), Neal Quinn (BCM Gravelines Dunkerque), Adrian O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Eoin Nelson (Energywise Ireland Neptune), James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna).