Seán Meehan: 'Bravery and character are the key ingredients for Cork'

A rewatch of the closing 14 minutes in search of clarity. What were the answers behind Cork holding on and holding out.

The hosts led Meath by six, 1-21 to 1-15, when Ian Maguire walked on 56 minutes. Meath attacked 11 times between there and the hooter. Five of those attacks produced scores, six more produced nothing.

Robbie Brennan’s side had no shortage of opportunity to claim another come-from-behind two points. Kicking just one wide in the closing 14 minutes, it wasn’t waste that denied them.

Having produced just three defensive turnovers in the 21 minutes after half-time, the Cork rearguard proceeded to produce seven following Maguire’s sending-off.

Read More

41798630;41798447;41798417[#embed2]

You want character and fellas laying down their bodies for the collective, here was 14 minutes of it in spades. It began with Mattie Taylor dispossessing Jason Scully and finished with Luke Fahy blocking an Adam O’Neill match-winning goal attempt. This was Cork keeping control of their own story, by whatever means necessary.

The highlights reel also included Seán Meehan intercepting a Jack O’Conor handpass, Daniel O’Mahony charging down a James Conlon point attempt, Tommy Walsh winning a 50/50 ball on the ground against Seán Coffey, Stephen Sherlock dispossessing Eoghan Frayne, and Meehan doing likewise to Ruairí Kinsella.

Of the three turnovers prior to Cork’s reduction in playing personnel, Meehan was responsible for two, including a stunning block to wipe the sting from a James Conlon goal effort. Cork countered from the turnover, with Colm O’Callaghan pointing at the end of the break for a six-point lead on 53 minutes.

“You just go for it, and you put your body on the line,” Meehan replied when asked about his various second-half interventions.

“It is a privilege to wear the Cork jersey. All of us know that. When you have the jersey, you hold onto it and try to represent it as best you can, and that means putting the body on the line.”

The selection of four out and out forwards against Meath again pointed to a very significant departure in management’s approach given the early years of Cleary’s tenure made room for only one such attacker. The approach further back has evolved too.

“You go for a tackle or a block, and you might miss it and your fella could score, but it is having the bravery to do it. And that is what we are being encouraged to do, we are encouraged to be brave. And if you make a mistake by actually trying to be brave, then what about it,” Meehan explained.

Mark Cronin of Cork is fouled by Seamus Lavin on Sunday. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“Go for it, don't sit back; that is what we are being encouraged to do. That showed there at the end. There were lads being brave, there were lads taking things on, and lads then backing each other up when mistakes were made. That was a big thing.

“It is a big win because we were a man down. You look for character, and we did show character today. We've closed out another tight game and we are pleased with that element of it, but still an awful lot to work on and an awful lot to look at before Derry.”

Before we go looking up the road to Celtic Park, a word for Luke Fahy. Persistent hamstring troubles meant the half-back saw only 14 minutes of game-time across the entire 2025 season. In 2026, he is one of only two players - indispensable full-back Daniel O’Mahony the other - to start and finish all four League outings.

“No better man,” said Meehan of Fahy's game-saving block seconds shy of the hooter.

“Luke has had his struggles over the years with injuries. He has a few games under the belt now this year, and he is a brilliant footballer. Unbelievable block. I'd prefer no [other] man to be back there fighting for it in the dying moments.”

For the first time across Cleary’s four-year reign, Cork have strung together four competitive victories. For the first time since exiting Division 1 in 2016, promotion back to the top tier is within reach.

“We'd have always believed within the group that we had the talent [to achieve promotion], it was just getting that consistency in our performances. It is fairly easy to keep our focus because Derry is a huge game. Promotion is big and that is what we want, but Derry is the game now, that is what we are focused on.”