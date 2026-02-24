Scoil Mhuire take on Crescent in Munster Schoolgirls Hockey Cup final

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the So Hockey Munster Schoolgirls Hockey Cup final takes place at Garryduff, hit-off 12.30pm.

The final sees title-holders Crescent College, Limerick, take on Scoil Mhuire, Cork, in the decider.

To reach the final Crescent had big wins over Laurel Hill Colaiste and Ursuline Thurles, a school never easy to defeat.

For their part Scoil Mhuire had a good win over St Angela’s, before a close tie with Mount Mercy, again another school always hard to get the better of.

Patrons are advised to get to Garryduff early on Wednesday as more than a 1,000 people are expected on the day.

Meanwhile Catholic Institute Women remain the sole Munster representatives in the Irish Senior Cup following a demanding weekend of national competition.

Institute secured their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-earned 2–1 victory over UCC at the Mardyke.

Goals from Roisin Begley and Seodhna Dervan proved decisive in a closely contested encounter, ensuring the Limerick side’s progression.

Harlequins Women were narrowly denied a similar fate after drawing 1–1 with EY1 outfit Old Alexandra.

Julia McCarthy’s well-taken first-half strike had Quins in front, while goalkeeper Joy O’Kelly produced a series of impressive saves to maintain their advantage.

A second Quins goal was ruled out, and despite further chances, Old Alex forced an equaliser with the final play of the game before claiming a 3–2 victory in the ensuing shootout.

In the men’s competition, C of I endured a difficult afternoon against high-flying Banbridge, falling to an 8–1 defeat despite taking an early lead.

Bandon also exited the competition following a 7–1 loss to Pembroke Wanderers.

Harlequins came agonisingly close to the quarter-finals, leading 3–2 against Avoca heading into the final quarter, but a late leveller forced a shootout in which the Dublin side prevailed 3–0.

In the Women’s Munster Division 1, Crescent consolidated third place with a 1–0 away win over Waterford.

Bandon’s strong run of form continued with victory over Institute B to climb into mid-table, while UCC recorded an emphatic 6–0 win against Ashton.

Perhaps the most dramatic result of the weekend came as C of I battled back from two goals down in the final quarter to secure a 2–2 draw against Harlequins.

RESULTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Men’s Irish Senior Cup: Monkstown 8, UCD 1; C of I 1, Banbridge 8; Three Rock Rovers 3, QUB 0; Corinthians 4, Instonians 0; Harlequins 3, Avoca 3; Pembroke Wanderers 7, Bandon 1; South Antrim 6, Cookstown 4; YMCA 1 Lisnagarvey 3.

Women’s Irish Senior Cup: QUB 3, Pembroke Wanderers 1; UCC 1, Catholic Institute 2; Portadown 1 UCD 2; Old Alex 1, Harlequins 1; Lisnagarvey 2, Loreto 2; Lurgan 1, Monkstown 3; Cookstown 0, Pegasus 3.

Men’s Munster Senior Cup: Harlequins B 1, Catholic Institute 4.

Women’s Munster Division 1: Waterford 0, Crescent 1; Bandon 3, Catholic Institute B 1.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Women’s Munster Division 1: Harlequins 2, C of I 2; UCC 6, Ashton 0.