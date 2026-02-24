Gardaí continue to quiz suspect in Michael Gaine murder case

A man in his 50s remains under questioning in a Kerry garda station tonight following his arrest in connection with the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

Mr Gaine’s remains were first found in a slurry spreader on his farm outside Kenmare last May.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s just after 7.30am on Tuesday, the second arrest in connection with the murder.

The suspect was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which permits gardaí to detain him for up to 24 hours, at which point he must be either charged or released.

Kerry's Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

Family liaison officers continue to support Mr Gaine’s family, gardaí confirmed.

Media gathered outside Castleisland garda station on Tuesday following news of the suspect’s arrest.

Mr Gaine, a popular 56-year-old farmer and motorsports enthusiast, was first reported missing from his home near Kenmare on March 21, 2025.

He was last seen alive buying mobile phone credit at a Centra shop in Kenmare on March 20, 2025.

He then drove off in his vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, which was later found at his farmyard in Carrig East outside Kenmare.

Mr Gaine’s mobile phone and wallet were found in his vehicle.

Hundreds of people had unsuccessfully searched his 1,000 acre farm at Carrig East, approximately 8k from Kenmare following his disappearance.

Defence Forces members, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the Civil Defence, the Garda Water Unit Team and many local volunteers were involved in the search.

Last May, human tissue was found on his farm when a relative was spreading slurry.

The relative noticed a blockage in the slurry spreader, and when they inspected it, they found what appeared to be human body parts.

During a subsequent search of the slurry tank, gardaí found more human remains.

The remains were later identified as Mr Gaine's.

Gardaí previously arrested former US soldier Michael Kelley on suspicion of Mr Gaine's murder.

Mr Kelley was arrested last May, days after Mr Gaine's remains were found on his farm. But he was released without charge a day later. He has denied killing Mr Gaine.

Mr Kelley had been living on Mr Gaine’s farm at Carrig East when the farmer disappeared.

Following Mr Gaine’s death, he moved to Tralee and has been staying in State-funded accommodation, it is understood.

Mr Kelley had applied for asylum in Ireland but his application was rejected.