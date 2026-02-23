Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for rematch with Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather is to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of the richest fight in history in Las Vegas on September 19.

Netflix will broadcast the second instalment of their rivalry, which will be held at the Sphere, in what will be the 48-year-old Mayweather’s first professional fight since 2017.

The two outstanding boxers of their generation met in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015, which saw Mayweather register a unanimous points win to retain the WBA, WBC and WBO welterweight world titles.

It was the highest-grossing event in the sport, generating revenue reportedly in the region of £445million.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” said Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record.

Pacquiao, 47, has been active well beyond Mayweather’s professional retirement, with his most recent outing being a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, also in Las Vegas.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said.

Floyd Mayweather’s last professional opponent was Conor McGregor in 2017 (PA)

“The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.

“As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”