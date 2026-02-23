Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for rematch with Manny Pacquiao

Netflix will broadcast the second instalment of their rivalry.
Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for rematch with Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather will face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch in September. Pic: Isaac Brekken/PA

Mon, 23 Feb, 2026 - 22:10
Duncan Bech, Press Association

Floyd Mayweather is to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of the richest fight in history in Las Vegas on September 19.

Netflix will broadcast the second instalment of their rivalry, which will be held at the Sphere, in what will be the 48-year-old Mayweather’s first professional fight since 2017.

The two outstanding boxers of their generation met in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015, which saw Mayweather register a unanimous points win to retain the WBA, WBC and WBO welterweight world titles.

It was the highest-grossing event in the sport, generating revenue reportedly in the region of £445million.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” said Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record.

Pacquiao, 47, has been active well beyond Mayweather’s professional retirement, with his most recent outing being a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, also in Las Vegas.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said.

Floyd Mayweather's last professional opponent was Conor McGregor in 2017
Floyd Mayweather’s last professional opponent was Conor McGregor in 2017 (PA)

“The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.

“As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Scoil Mhuire take on Crescent in Munster Schoolgirls Hockey Cup final Scoil Mhuire take on Crescent in Munster Schoolgirls Hockey Cup final
Cork's Maeve O'Neill breaks Irish indoor 800m record in Boston Cork's Maeve O'Neill breaks Irish indoor 800m record in Boston
Conor Meany: Neptune slip deeper into relegation trouble S Conor Meany: Neptune slip deeper into relegation trouble
MayweatherPlace: UK
<p>Ireland's CJ Fulton. Pic: Tom Maher, Inpho</p>

Bree confident Ireland can bounce back after rough EuroBasket qualification start

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited