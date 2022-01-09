Cork city on doorstep of €665k Georgian Dyke Parade home 

|
Mardyke, Cork City
€665,000
Size
327 sq m (3,500 sq ft)
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
BER
Exempt
The mid-terraced Georgian property, home to the same family for nearly a quarter of a century, is a very well-kept house of 19th-century origins, with an array of notables on its doorstep, from UCC, the cutting edge Tyndall Institute, the Mercy Hospital in the former Mansion House.
And, it has the Mardyke just to its west, reclaimed from marshes in the early to mid-1700s by a town clerk Edward Webber who had Dutch ancestry, and know-how, in setting out to create valuable land by a mile-long embankment, called after Amsterdam’s Meer-Dyke promenade.
Fast forward a mere 300 years, and Cork’s Mardyke is still a much-favoured promenade spot for today’s citizenry, a kilometre from the city centre.
The family, with children reared and who are now downsizing from the five-bedroomed No 15 Dyke Parade have seen as much changes since they bought here about 23 years ago, making it very much their city family pad.
It has also benefited from appreciative owners, who ‘got’ city life: the proximity to the courthouse might have helped with ‘commutes’ also, while the immediate hinterland also includes a range of primary and secondary schools, and the UCC campus: who needs the suburbs?
Best/favourite room for viewers is likely to be a toss-up between the ground floor kitchen, fresh and modern, with black granite tops and some Smeg appliances and with a triple-section of glazing and door on the southern end to the walled city garden or, the first-floor reception room, some 24’ wide. It’s very much the ‘piano nobile’ spot for genteel withdrawal in the evenings, graced by high ceilings, ornate plasterwork, white marble fireplace and tall, faithfully-recreated Georgian sash windows, in a nine-over-six pattern, sourced from Northern Ireland-based DASK.