Call for knife amnesty after suspected stabbing in Carrigaline

A knife amnesty has been called for by Cork’s Lord Mayor amid a rise in violent crime in the city and county.

Councillor Deirdre Forde’s call comes on the day of the funeral of Matt O’Neill, 29, who died on January 8 following a serious assault on December 28 in Carrigaline, one of Cork's largest commuter towns.

It also comes as a teenager was being treated in Cork University Hospital for suspected stab wounds following another alleged assault in Carrigaline on Monday night.

Violent crime increased in Cork in 2022, with assault, rape, and theft generally rising across the city and county, according to the most recent figures released by a Cork County Joint Policing Committee on Friday.

The local community is now in fear and is gravely concerned, local representatives say.

“Now is the time for an amnesty, hand up all knives and draw attention to the fact that we are going down the wrong road and give them a chance,” Lord Mayor of Cork City, Councillor Deirdre Forde said.

“I believe that we need to reach out to these misguided people and try to halt the proliferation of knives.

“We need to discourage the youth that are involved in such incidents.

Let’s get together and talk about the issues and nip these problems in the bud and create a plan for the future.

“These issues are complex and we need to come together to decide what we should be doing to tackle them.

Gardaí on duty at the scene of the stabbing on Church Hill, Carrigaline, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

“We have to keep the victims of crime at the forefront of our minds in all this. They are often left with a horrendous legacy.

“These people don’t just suffer for a day, their pain often continues for years. And some never recover.

“A lot of people are getting anxious now and afraid, especially at night, in our communities.”

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, who is from Carrigaline, said that the number of recent violent crimes in Cork and in his hometown, was “extremely worrying”.

“I am in contact with senior gardaí to express serious concern about these incidents in the first instance, and also to see how we can work to prevent such crimes in the future.

“There have been a significant number of violent crimes in recent weeks across the country and I will be engaging with the Minister for Justice to see what more we can do as a Government to support An Garda Siochána.

“The recent incidence of knife crime in particular is a serious concern.

“In the last budget, we provided the funding for 1,000 additional gardaí to be recruited in 2023.

“Members of the public want to see gardaí have a visible presence in their local communities, and it is vital the Garda leadership and the Government work together to give people confidence they can feel safe in their community.”

Sally Hanlon, director of services at Support After Crime Services in Cork, said that violence is now extreme.

She said there are serious assaults occurring, “with no regard to life”. She said broken bottles are used and “heads are kicked in”. Ms Hanlon said:

It doesn’t seem to be a fight anymore — it is a very serious violent attack.”

Over the last few years, she has seen more intent and more malice emerging.

There now seems to be a growing acceptance of violence, she said.

Councillor Seamus McGrath, who has called for more gardaí for the growing town of Carrigaline, said that Monday's alleged attack was another blow for the town.

“The community is gravely concerned at this stage with the number of serious incidents we’ve had in a short period of time,” he said.

“The constant message I’m hearing back is about the lack of garda activity in the area and the need to have more gardaí out and about and dealing with these issues and for proper, proactive, preventative policing.”

A male in his late teens was in Cork University Hospital on Tuesday after he received a number of apparent stab wounds in Carrigaline on Monday night.

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault which occurred at a residence shortly before 11.30pm.

A male juvenile was arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.