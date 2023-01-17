'Our body and soul': Funeral of Carrigaline man hears how he saved people from drowning as a teen 

A man who died after an alleged assault in Carrigaline had helped save multiple people from drowning at sea and was described as 'kind and caring' at his requiem mass in Cork.

Matt O’Neil, 29, from Glenwood, Carrigaline, Co Cork, was allegedly assaulted in Glenwood Estate in the town on December 28.

Matt O'Neill. Picture provided by family

He died in Cork University Hospital on January 8 with his heartbroken parents, Pat and Eileen, at his side.

His father Pat spoke movingly about his only child’s love of water and said that he had saved people from drowning when he was just 13 years old.

“In the water was Matt’s favourite place," Mr O'Neill said.

“On more than one occasion, because we were in the water so much, he ended up saving someone’s life.

"One afternoon we were surfing in Derrynane in Kerry. There were six people in serious trouble in the water.

“Together we pulled the six of them out — Eileen, Matt, myself. One of them was in a particularly bad way and Matt took specific action going to him in the middle of all the panic. The coastguard helicopter landed and took that man to hospital. Matt was 13 years old.

“Matt was born to Eileen and I in Brisbane [Australia] in 1993. The three of us, almost from the minute he was born, we had a life of so many adventures. Swimming, surfing, climbing, kayaking, camping.”

Matt’s name was saved on his father’s phone as ‘Body and Soul’ because that is what he was to his family.

“His name was in my phone as ‘Body and Soul’. That’s what came up every time he rang me and that’s what he was — our body and soul.

“During the week, one of Matt’s lovely friends sent us a message and I think it really said it — ‘Matt’s a real sweetheart, he’s kind and caring, he was gentle'."

Hundreds of mourners

Hundreds of mourners gathered for his requiem mass at Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road.

Shoulders shook in the pews as people cried throughout the service. Others glanced around with tear-filled eyes at friends and neighbours as if still in shock.

Fr James McSweeney told mourners that Mr O’Neil was “precious, special and unique”.

His family had been "walking through a nightmare" but amid the horror of recent weeks, there had also been “so many beams of light and hope” from people supporting them and sharing their own precious memories of Matt.

He said that the O’Neills were “amazing parents” and “could have done no more”.

Two males in their late teens have been arrested in relation to the alleged assault and charged with assault causing harm.