Calls for increased Garda resources in Carrigaline

Carrigaline is in urgent need of additional Garda resources as its population surges, according to local councillors, who say the current number of gardaí in the growing town is wholly inadequate.

A meeting of the Cork Council Joint Policing Committee heard impassioned pleas from councillors, who said a number of serious incidents of late have raised fears in the town.

In 2016, the census recorded the population of the town as more than 16,000. It is expected that when new data is published later this year, this figure will have exceeded 25,000, however resources have not grown at the same rate.

Garda numbers are 'not sufficient', says Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said locals have repeatedly called for more Garda resources.

He acknowledged that while gardaí “cannot solve all of society's problems”, increased and more visible policing would help reduce violence in the area.

“People locally feel they’re not getting adequate policing — Carrigaline, Passage West, the surrounding areas,” said Mr McGrath. "We do not see sufficient policing on the ground.

“We’re told there are 20+ garda members based in [Carrigaline] station— but people don’t believe it because they don’t see them.

You can have only one to two members serving the Carrigaline area sometimes. That is not sufficient for a population of 25,000 people.”

He also said that locals are concerned about accessibility to the garda station and very limited and unreliable opening hours.

“The station is not always guaranteed to be open, the phone is rarely answered, and is never answered at night. Gardaí are being stretched too far. It is not good enough.”

He called for assurances that there would be an increase in garda numbers and an extension of station opening hours. He also requested that Chief Superintendent Thomas Myers would attend the next community policing forum in Carrigaline.

Garda Chief Supt Tohomas Myers in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Chief Spt Myers said that he would push hard for more gardaí for Cork and that another community guard would be going to Carrigaline.

“We have 22 guards in Carrigaline, an additional two guards in Crosshaven, and two in Passage West — that is 26,” he said.

He said that Carrigaline has a 24-hour police service with a patrol car on duty at night.

“There is a perception in Carrigaline that the station is not open," he said.

"The structure is causing some problem because the front door is not visible from the gate. Work has begun to change that so that people passing would see the door physically open. I’m not sure when that work will be complete, but finance has been sanctioned.”

He agreed that it was “infuriating” when calls were not answered at Garda stations and accepted that it would have to be looked at as an issue.

He also agreed to attend a Carrigaline community policing forum.