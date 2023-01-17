Two men, 30s, arrested after attempting robbery in Dublin with knife

Two men in their 30s have been arrested following an attempted robbery at a premises in Dublin 6W yesterday, January 16.
The incident happened near Harold’s Cross at approximately 9.25pm, when the two men entered the premises with a knife and demanded cash from staff, according to a garda spokesperson.
"The men were unable to gain access to the tills and subsequently left the scene. No injuries were reported."
Following enquiries, the two suspects were identified and arrested nearby on the Lower Kimmage Road before being taken to Rathmines Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.