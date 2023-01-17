Gardaí arrest juvenile after teen stabbed in Carrigaline

A teenage boy is receiving treatment in hospital after an alleged stabbing in Carrigaline.

The incident took place at a residence in the Church Hill area around 11.30pm.

"A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident," said a garda spokesperson.

"He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving treatment."

A male juvenile was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The incident comes as Matt O'Neill (29) who was critically injured in Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on December 28 and later died in hospital will be laid to rest today.

Two men in their late teens have appeared in court in relation to that incident.