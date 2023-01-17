Gardaí arrest juvenile after teen stabbed in Carrigaline

Gardaí arrest juvenile after teen stabbed in Carrigaline

The incident took place at a residence in the Church Hill area around 11.30pm.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 08:37
Rebecca Laffan

A teenage boy is receiving treatment in hospital after an alleged stabbing in Carrigaline.

The incident took place at a residence in the Church Hill area around 11.30pm.

"A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident," said a garda spokesperson.

"He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving treatment."

A male juvenile was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The incident comes as Matt O'Neill (29)  who was critically injured in Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on December 28 and later died in hospital will be laid to rest today.

Two men in their late teens have appeared in court in relation to that incident.

Read More

Cork man who hooked doors in his home to mains electricity sent forward for trial

More in this section

David Stamper CCJ3 Credit union board chairman jailed for a year for €100k thefts over six years
Patricia Kelly Widow of Console founder to go on trial for fraudulent trading and money laundering
Behind the bars Man gets seven years for subjecting ex-partner to horrific 19-hour ordeal after break-in
CrimeKnife CrimePlace: CorkPlace: CarrigalineOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí arrest juvenile after teen stabbed in Carrigaline

Two men, 30s, arrested after attempting robbery in Dublin with knife

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s