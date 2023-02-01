Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Potential for violence as gangland figures join anti-migrant protests: Gangland criminal Wayne Bradley and a number of associates have joined anti-migrant protests in recent weeks, as security sources warned the "potential for violence" has increased. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar was not referred to in nursing home charges memo, spokesman claims: The spokesperson said the May 2016 document on nursing home charges did not refer specifically to Mr Varadkar during his tenure as Health Minister. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: State's legal team more interested in protecting the coffers than protecting the vulnerable: Legally, the strategy pursued by State representatives to delay court cases is sound. Morally, as people are denied the truth, it stinks to high Heaven. >>READ MORE.

Kilgobnet Biddies: Kerry parish's unique way of celebrating St Brigid's Day: A group dressed in all white, known as the Kilgobnet Biddies, spend four nights calling into people’s homes to sing and dance in honour of St Brigid. >>READ MORE.

'Green comet' to be visible across Irish skies tonight: Stargazers will get a rare opportunity later on tonight, as a ‘green comet’ is set to be visible over earth for the first time since the stone age. >>READ MORE.

The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards: In the final part of our series looking at the finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023, we profile the contenders in the International category. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: It would be nice if rugby could keep the sparks out of the board room and on the pitch: Is it any wonder the IRFU and the professional rugby model in Ireland is seen as best-in-class and the envy of most unions? >>READ MORE.

Ancient pilgrim trail is Ireland's answer to the Spanish Camino: Linking Cashel with Ardmore, this trail follows the route taken by St Declan on his way to meet St Patrick. >>READ MORE.

10 TV highlights for February: Crime capers, dogs, and Miriam Margolyes: The English actress is on the trail of Lady Gregory, and a new series offers tips for dog-owners. >>READ MORE.

Today will be blustery with showers and longer spells of rain at times, particularly over the northern half of the country. However, there will be a few sunny spells mixed in also.

Temperatures today will range from 7 to 10 degrees in fresh or strong and gusty westerly winds, moderating during the evening.

