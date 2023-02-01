'Green comet' to be visible across Irish skies tonight 

Stargazers will get a rare opportunity later on tonight, as a ‘green comet’ is set to be visible over earth for the first time since the stone age.

The comet, officially known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by astronomers in March 2022 at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California.

The glow being expelled from its head has led to the ‘green’ nickname, with the comet believed to have originated from the Oort cloud.

Comets are ‘cosmic snowballs’ of frozen gases, rock, and dust that orbit the sun.

It is set to be most visible over Ireland both tonight and tomorrow evening, with the comet set to streak across the skies for the first time in 50,000 years.

This means that the last time the comet came within 160m km of the earth was during the Upper Paleolithic period, or when neanderthals first developed tools.

Some astronomers have already reported being able to spy the comet without the need for equipment, after the moon had set.

When to view

Hopeful stargazers are being advised to find somewhere really dark outside to get their best chance of viewing the comet, preferably with not much street light.

It should appear as a smear in the sky with a green tint — this is a result of an interaction between light from the sun and diatomic carbon on the head of the comet.

If you have them available, a binoculars or a telescope will help you spot it easier.

The comet will become visible at around 23:49pm on Wednesday, when it will be approximately 49 degrees over the northern horizon.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will climb to its highest point in the sky, 58 degrees over the northern horizon, at around 2.46am on Thursday morning.

Following this, it will disappear in the dawn light at around 10.57am on Thursday while at around 30 degrees over the horizon to the north.

Met Éireann has predicted slight clouds in the sky overnight on Wednesday, with light rain and drizzle mainly affecting western and northern coastal counties.

However, that cloud is set to dispel on Thursday morning, which could present the best chance for a sight of the comet.

Meanwhile, Nasa plans to observe the comet with its James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which could provide clues about the solar system's formation.

It said: “Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it’ll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies.”