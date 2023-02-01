Donal Lenihan: It would be nice if rugby could keep the sparks out of the board room and on the pitch

THE ground rules for this season’s fascinating Six Nations Championship changed dramatically before Christmas with the announcement that Warren Gatland was making a shock return to Wales to take over from fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac, the man who replaced him after the 2019 World Cup.

Ironically, within the exact same timeframe, news that the RFU had finally called time on the controversial seven-year reign of Eddie Jones as England head coach also emerged. With the World Cup less than nine months down the line, both unions felt they had no choice but to take the nuclear option.

The RFU’s call was even more dramatic given they had supported Jones’s assertion throughout the last two Six Nations campaigns, which saw England finish in 3rd and 5th position, that he was making sacrifices in order to peak at the World Cup in France. I could never understand that.

When England were booed off the Twickenham turf after a comprehensive beating by an understrength Springbok side last November, the dye was set for Jones. Even a dramatic comeback against New Zealand the following week, to draw a game in which they were being hammered, proved insufficient to save the feisty Aussie.

Andy Farrell must have sat back during the festive break and pondered the implications of those decisions and the potential impact they could have on Ireland’s championship campaign. The conclusion he would have drawn is that the opening Six Nations encounter at the Principality Stadium and their closing game against England at the Aviva Stadium had become even more challenging.

Ironically the change in management in the England camp led to some welcome news in the Farrell household with Owen being restored to the role of England captain by new England coach Steve Borthwick after Jones had installed Courtney Lawes in the role.

Borthwick is certain to address the key issues at the scrum, in attack and in selection that have held England back in recent times. Given the plethora of injuries he’s had to deal with in the buildup to his first game in charge against Scotland on Saturday, it will take time for him to implement serious change. That said, by the time they arrive in Dublin on March 18, I’ve no doubt they’ll be competitive.

At least Farrell will have a better idea of what’s coming his way by that stage. Not so in relation to Saturday’s challenge against Wales. Gatland is a far better selector, man manager and strategist than he is a technical coach. He tends to leave that to others.

Pivac had a vision for the way he wanted Wales to play. Unfortunately, he was never able to replicate the free-flowing attacking template that propelled his Scarlets side to a thoroughly deserved Guinness Pro 12 title back in 2017 when they hammered Munster 46-22 in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

That success, and the manner in which it was achieved, elevated him to national coach. To be fair, his reign was blighted by a never-ending catalogue of injuries to key players while the restrictions placed by Covid didn’t help his cause either.

What Gatland will bring is a new sense of purpose, an improved set piece founded on more pragmatic selections and a strong belief that they can achieve far more than the sum of their parts.

He will seize on the Ospreys excellent Heineken Champions cup successes in defeating the reigning French Top 14 champions Montpellier in France and Gallagher Premiership winners Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. His first selection, announced yesterday reflects that with 12 Ospreys in the match day squad.

If the appointments of Borthwick and Gatland have the expected galvanising effect on the respective English and Welsh camps, this Six Nations campaign is likely to be far more competitive than it appeared after the Welsh lost to Georgia and England to Argentina last November.

So much depends on what happens when England host Scotland on Saturday. As always, the Scots enter this tournament with a somewhat inflated opinion of themselves. After beating Argentina and pushing New Zealand all the way before falling to a 23-31 defeat in November, Lions winger Duhan Van Der Merwe declared that Scotland could win the World Cup. Perhaps they should focus on beating England this weekend first.

Right now they have a more settled team and appear in good shape on the back of some excellent recent performances from Edinburgh, who beat Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup last time out, and Glasgow Warriors. With Wales, Ireland and Italy all having to travel to Murrayfield, a win for Gregor Townsend’s men this weekend will set them up for a great campaign. Let’s just see how they get on in Twickenham.

The emergence of an improving Italian side, currently playing some outstanding attacking rugby under the growing influence of former All Black Kieran Crowley, also adds greatly to the championship. Evidence of that was there for all to see when they beat Australia 28-27, for their first ever win over the Wallabies, in a cracking game in Florence last November.

That coupled with the memorable last-gasp win over Wales in Cardiff in the final round of last season’s tournament, their first Six Nations win in 36 games, and hopefully we have a team on an upward trajectory.

Getting France first up, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, might actually suit them even if this French squad appear to have left those flaky performances on the road behind them under Fabian Galthie.

The fixtures schedule has been particularly cruel for the Italians with last season’s Grand Slammers first up, followed by a trip to Twickenham, where Borthwick has to deliver a result, before hosting Ireland back in Rome.

Hopefully, they’ll have something left in the tank

for the Welsh and Scots.

After an outstanding 2022, Ireland currently rank as the number one side in the game. Their incredible series win in New Zealand, and the additional ranking points accumulated with that success as opposed to a series win in Japan by the French, relegated Galthie’s men to the number two slot, despite remaining unbeaten throughout the calendar year.

Right now neither Farrell or Galthie are overly concerned about rankings. Farrell will be far more conscious of the fact that France defeated Ireland last time out in Paris. With the strong possibility of a World Cup quarter-final between the two, back at the Stade de France next October, Farrell will be hell-bent on defeating the French in round two in Dublin.

Johnny Sexton missed the 30-24 defeat in Paris last February when Joey Carbery deputised ably in the captain’s absence. The revolving door surrounding the identity of Sexton’s first-choice back up took another twist recently when Carbery was a surprise omission from the Irish squad.

With so much recent success, Farrell will be acutely aware of the need to back it up in this championship given what happened to Joe Schmidt’s squad in 2019. Hosting France and England in Dublin offers Ireland a distinct advantage in this campaign and shortens the odds on an Irish success. Much will depend on how quickly Sexton and the equally important Tadhg Furlong find their groove on the back of so little recent game time.

On the eve of what should be a brilliant tournament, it’s troubling that so many of the unions enter the fray in the midst of controversies. The WRU face serious allegations of sexism, misogyny and bullying, not to mention the financial crisis facing their districts. No surprise their CEO Steve Phillips was forced to step down last weekend.

The RFU council made such a hames last week of proposed new legislation — without any prior consultation — surrounding the maximum height of the tackle to be introduced across the amateur game that those clubs were looking to force an EGM before the union rolled back and apologised for the farcical nature with which the issue was dealt with.

In France, FFR president and World Rugby’s vice president Bernard Laporte has resigned his position on the back of a corruption scandal after receiving a two-year suspended sentence and fined €75,000 by a Parisian court.

Is it any wonder the IRFU and the professional rugby model in Ireland is seen as best-in-class and the envy of most unions? Hopefully that class will manifest itself where it matters most, on the field of play, over what promises to be a compelling two months of international rugby. With so much mud flying around off the pitch, the game could do with it.