10 TV highlights for February: Crime capers, dogs, and Miriam Margolyes

The English actress is on the trail of Lady Gregory, and a new series offers tips for dog-owners 
Miriam Margolyes in Lady Gregory; madra beaga dána i Madraí; and Hugh Bonneville in The Gold

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

The Dance

Thursday, Feb 2, RTÉ One

A documentary by Cork director Pat Collins that follows Kerry-based choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan and his Teac Damsa company through the development of their incredible MÁM show at their base on the Dingle Peninsula.

Madraí offers advice for dog ownersl 
Madraí

Fri, Feb 3, RTÉ One

A new show that should appeal to the nation’s 46 million dog-owners. A vet and an animal behaviourist join forces to address all sorts of issues for troubled pooches. First up, a couple are wondering how to prepare their dog for the impending arrival of twins; and a labrador owner seeks advice on how to control him better on his walks.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, Fridays

Two big ‘specials’ coming up in the near future. Eurosong (Feb 3) has an incredible amount of interest given the presence of John ‘Rotten’ Lydon; and the Valentine’s (Feb 10) event will have 200 singletons in the audience.

Emun Elliott, Hugh Bonneville and Nikki Jennings in The Gold.
The Gold

BBC One, tbc

Promising six-part drama series based on the real-life Brink's-Mat robbery near Heathrow in 1983 when thieves stole £26m worth of gold bullion. One of the familiar faces in the cast is Hugh Bonneville, of Downton and Paddington.

Smother

Sun, Feb 5, RTÉ One

The west coast family drama is back for a third and final run. Matriarch Val has a new love and is trying to start anew, but inevitably the ghosts of her past life keep popping up.

The Shamima Begum Story

BBC Two, Feb 7

A documentary based around interviews with the former British teenager who ran away from London at the age of 15 to join the so-called caliphate run by Isis in Syria.

Lady Gregory: Ireland’s First Social Influencer is presented by Miriam Margolyes and Senator Lynn Ruane.
Lady Gregory: Ireland’s First Social Influencer

RTÉ One, Feb 9

Actress Miriam Margolyes and Senator Lynn Ruane head off on a two-part road trip to explore the life of Lady Gregory.

Liam Brady with his ex-Juventus teammate Claudio Gentile. 
Liam Brady: The Irishman Abroad

RTÉ One, Feb 13

Marking 50 years Brady signed for Arsenal, this documentary travels with the Dubliner back to London, Turin and other places where forged a reputation as one of the finest midfielders of his era.

Outer Banks, season three. 
Outer Banks

Netflix, Feb 23

A good test of the generation gap is to ask people what ‘Pogues’ are. If they mention Shane MacGowan they’re, like, sooo ancient. If, on the other hand, they relate the term to the group of teenagers in this hugely-popular show, they’re probably under 20 and eager to tune in for the third series.

Vikings: Valhalla: Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.
Vikings: Valhalla

Feb 25, Netflix

The second season of the Irish-made tales of explorer Leif Eriksson and his sister Freydis. Set across various Viking hot-spots such as England, Denmark and the Dneiper river (also the scene of current fighting in Ukraine), there’s no shortage of bloody battles.

Latest

