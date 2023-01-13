Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Europe plans to stockpile drugs amid medicines shortages as flu crisis worsens: The European Commission is planning to stockpile drugs, with over 200 medicines unavailable to Irish patients, amid warnings from the HSE that flu numbers will continue to rise. >>READ MORE.

Cork City has no properties available to rent to people on Hap — report: Cork City and suburbs are among the areas with no properties available to people on any form of Housing Assistance Payment, according to the latest Locked Out Report by the Simon Communities of Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54: Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, her family has confirmed. >>READ MORE.

Cork drivers will stay in the slow lane as long as infrastructure is stuck in first gear: With Cork ranked 71st-worst in the world for congestion, traffic chaos seems destined to reign supreme until the development of an effective public transport system. >>READ MORE.

Taoiseach to get legal advice but backs Damien English to keep TD role: The Taoiseach will take legal advice on whether or not former junior minister Damien English breached any planning laws — but is backing the Meath West TD to stay in the Dáil. >>READ MORE.

Switching drives mortgage growth to record high, report shows: Increased switching activity was the main driver of a record number of mortgage approvals last year, a new report shows. >>READ MORE.

CONNECTION: Munster supporters celebrate a try by Keith Earls during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-Final against Toulouse. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara: There's a reason I spent my entire career at Munster: A connection with the supporters was key to success at Thomond Park and the reason I demanded more from La Rochelle's fans and ourselves. >>READ MORE.

Irish teacher: Why should the taxpayer be paying for private schools?: We paid €120 million towards 51 private schools last year. Our money could be better spent. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Cork lads get the nudge: John, 75, says his appearance on First Dates is all down to his daughter who signed him up for it without his knowledge. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Breezy this morning with scattered showers, most frequent in the north but dying out by early afternoon, becoming largely dry and sunny for a time.

Showery outbreaks of rain will spread from the west later in the afternoon and evening with fresh and gusty westerly winds easing for a time in the afternoon before backing southwesterly and freshening again in the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 6C to 9C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

