Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Breezy this morning with scattered showers, most frequent in the north but dying out by early afternoon, becoming largely dry and sunny for a time.
Showery outbreaks of rain will spread from the west later in the afternoon and evening with fresh and gusty westerly winds easing for a time in the afternoon before backing southwesterly and freshening again in the evening.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 6C to 9C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox