Europe plans to stockpile drugs amid medicines shortages as flu crisis worsens

The European Commission is planning to stockpile drugs, with over 200 medicines unavailable to Irish patients, amid warnings from the HSE that flu numbers will continue to rise.
- Two types of Amoxicillin antibiotics;
- One type of Nurofen for children;
- Five types of Dioralyte rehydration powders;
- Six types of cough syrup produced by Benylin.
Mr Mulvany said: “It is absolutely not a reversal of the State’s policy on reconfiguration of small hospitals.”
He added: “It is a continuation of the State’s policy to invest in small hospitals and make them busier places.”
Chief clinical officer Colm Henry said patients likely to need intensive care will not be sent to these hospitals.
The ambulance changes will continue, chief operations officer Damien McCallion said — but they are subject to evaluation.
Mr McCallion said this project may be rolled out to other smaller hospitals which already have a medical assessment unit.
As hospitalisations linked to Covid-19 remained high at 509 yesterday, HSE vaccination lead Eileen Whelan urged the public, especially those aged 18 to 49, to come forward for vaccinations.
She also called on healthcare workers to get vaccinated, with this rate as low as 17% in some areas.
On the international stage, the European Commission is preparing to stockpile drugs and oblige manufacturers to guarantee supplies in an effort to tackle the ongoing medicines shortages.
The chief medical officer is Ireland’s representative on the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, which has responsibility for ensuring Europe’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cross-border health emergencies.