Ronan O'Gara: There's a reason I spent my entire career at Munster

I have trouble remembering where I was last week and specific match moments from the old Munster days tend to meld into each other. But there was instant recall this week when I read Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson talking about the European Cup game in November 2011 at Thomond Park.

And not because of the winning drop goal at the end of the 41 phases.

Three things immediately sprung to mind. One was the fact we were going nowhere with that final possession, but there was little if any stress. Dougie nearly made a burst up the right touchline but we were going back and forth in front of Northampton, who were happy to see out the clock on their 21-20 win in Limerick. In 2011 I was an old bull and there are moments when he’s better than the young bull.

Second was that adidas ball. It had a sweet spot I haven’t felt off a rugby ball since. There was an extra ten metres air time on that thing. The night was dry, the turf solid, there was no excuse. And I caught it centre cut.

Third was the absolute lack of panic or frustration from the Munster crowd. They watched us go through forty phases, their innate rugby knowledge feeding an increasing sense of anticipation of what was coming next. No hint of anxiety transmitting its way down to the Thomond Park pitch. Total buy-in and trust from the support. When folk wonder why I spent my entire playing career with one club, the first thing they should look to is the connection with the support and the community.

Over Christmas, I called out the La Rochelle faithful (as well as the coach and players) for being asleep in our Top 14 defeat at home to rivals Bordeaux-Begles. I can imagine our president and CEO wincing when they read the quotes, but having spent a career profiting from the connection between a player and supporter at Munster, I speak with a fair degree of authority on this subject.

This wasn’t the coach slagging off the crowd and offloading the blame for defeat. People who don’t know me would say he’d be better off concentrating on getting his team right rather than having a pop off another sell-out crowd. I accept the criticism on the basis of that perception. But those who know me well would know that the comments were about reinforcing the bond between team and support on a shared journey. We can’t do this on our own. This is the town’s team. We won’t go far if we don’t have our support turning up ready to play every other weekend.

Last Saturday night at home to Toulouse, the atmosphere was unbelievable. Everyone was in their seats singing fifteen minutes before we even took to the field. The message was clear: we are here for you. Against Bordeaux before Christmas, we had come home from Dublin with a Champions Cup win against Ulster, we were entertaining our nearest rivals and there was that dangerous sense of ‘if we turn up, we win’ kind of thing.

FINAL FLOURISH: Ronan O'Gara nailing the winning drop goal in the last second against Northampton in 2011. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Winning a European Cup can bring about a creeping sense of entitlement. We are at home, we are going to win. But the crowd itself needs to realise how important they actually are. Players are not automatons; they are never at precisely the same emotional pitch at any moment of the day, much less at precisely 3.15 on a Saturday. Human emotions are not a linear thing. When the team is on its knees, it’s at that moment they need an extra lift from the crowd.

That was the difference with Munster and there’s the same shared intelligence with the La Rochelle supporters: They get it, and understand that it is nigh impossible over the course of a long, draining campaign to give them something to shout about all the time, especially when we are not playing well. Supporters are not spectators in this context – they are important components to performance.

A few players can crack mentally, but the crowd is able to materially influence that moment and manipulate him in a positive way. Sometimes a lad just wants out on the day. He wants that escape hatch because his form is patchy, his confidence has dipped. But if he can look around him and see he is encircled by love and support from 16,000 people, it can help drum him out of that negative moment. Sixteen thousand people roaring you on can do wonderful things to the human spirit.

MAIN MAN: Jonathan Danty of Stade Rochelais during the Top 14 match against Toulouse. Picture: by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

But when there are lulls, and gaps in the stand and a lack of engagement then a player is subconsciously able mentally give himself an opt-out. Like it’s ok to disengage because the crowd’s done so already.

This is where the dynamic between team and support is a game-changer. Does the team entertain the crowd or does the crowd lift the team? In difficult moments, it’s always the latter.

It wasn’t like I was holding the crowd responsible for the loss. Just reminding them that they too need to bring their A-game to bear. For that Bordeaux game, the forecast was for rain and wind and we tailored the game plan accordingly. When the conditions didn’t materialise, we spoke before the game about the opportunity to play more, but we didn’t show any capacity to shift gears at short notice and we kicked the ball all night – and very inaccurately to boot. We ended up frustrating the crowd, who came to be entertained. I understand that but as much as we spend every waking hour preparing the players to perform and obviously to win, it’s not PlayStation Rugby.

Beating Toulouse, in whatever guise, last Saturday was important for the supporters because the nine losses in a row to them in various competitions was becoming an unwelcome distraction. It was also a nice tee-up for Ulster and then Northampton, where I will renew acquaintances with Phil Dowson.

That will leave only one Top 14 game at the end of the month before I escape the chains of a ten-week suspension – one more week, incidentally, than Perpignan’s Mathieu Acebes got for head-butting La Rochelle’s Jonathan Danty while the latter lay on the ground.

Honnêtement Acebes doit prendre une très très lourde sanction. C’est un acte très dangereux et qui n’a aucun autre but à part celui de faire très mal à Danty. D’ailleurs, qui de nos jours met un coup de tête plongeant ?



C’est absurde et complément déraisonnable ! pic.twitter.com/b0WE3zlnbg — RSLInfos (@InfosRsl) January 3, 2023

France and Toulouse playmaker Romain Ntamack received a yellow card in the game last Saturday for a contact to the head offence. It wasn’t hugely dissimilar to the incident which has landed Owen Farrell a four-week (three-week?) suspension which threatens to rule him out of the opening Six Nations weekend against Scotland. These are inconsistencies that players and coaches rail against. In all the brouhaha about tackle school and Steve Borthwick dilemmas, the point being lost is with regard to the offence itself. It is an act of foul play under the new regulations around safety in the game, but there’s no gouging, headbutting, stamping.

In my book, he was a little off timing when he is trying to drive a fella back. I cite the examples of N'tamack and Farrell and wonder is there any capacity to have the same fines for the same crimes? The incident was flagged by the TMO though not reviewed by referee Karl Dickson (which isn’t good), but the act is a timing issue. I do not believe there is malicious intent involved. To miss a test match for that is nonsense, I’m sorry. He hasn’t looked to injure a player, he has got his timing wrong. The game is being made safer, which is all upside, but the inherent danger in slowing down action shots is how easily it moves them into dangerous territory. The game isn’t played in slow motion.

With regard to Jonathan Danty, there is some positive news for his World Cup ambitions in that he is not looking at surgery for the knee injury sustained in that same Perpignan game. A couple of months of rehab and he should be back. But he is a big loss to La Rochelle and to France, and Ireland won’t have to face him in Dublin on February 11th. Very few players in world rugby have Danty’s power and skillset. He has gone to another level since moving from Stade Francais. Another example of knowing your cattle and not judging a book by the cover. He is so powerful, but that doesn’t stimulate him one bit. He enjoys attacking kicks, passing, he’s a deceptively balanced runner, and all things considered – and yes, I am biased – he may just be the best 12 in the world right now.