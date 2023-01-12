Irish teacher: Why should the taxpayer be paying for private schools? 

Private schools are in the news yet again: Irish taxpayers paid €120m towards 51 private schools last year. Our money could be better spent.

I know many disagree with me on private education. It’s always good to speak with people with whom you disagree, and this week I spoke to someone who thinks our education system is perfectly fair. In fact, she believes the state should continue its involvement in private education to maintain this fairness.

Susan contacted me via email having read my book, O Captain, My Captain, published in 2021 by Orpen Press. She enjoyed it — apart from my position on private education, that is.

Like me, Susan spent years teaching in England. Whilst I worked in a poor neighbourhood in London, she worked in some of the most elite private schools in the country. As a student, I attended a private school; she attended a DEIS school. Education has taken us in opposite directions but we’ve both seen two sides of it.

Speaking about her time in England’s loftiest institutions, Susan described her students as being “a different breed”. She explained that they were mostly wealthy by inheritance and were therefore completely out of touch with reality.

The state’s lack of involvement with such schools is dangerous according to Susan because they are left to do what they want.

“We even had classes on courtesy and etiquette,” she exclaimed, emphasising how these schools preserve class-based elitism in English society.

“But not so here,” argued Susan. “Here, private school students are ordinary, normal.”

This, for her, is why the Irish state should continue its support of them. It keeps everything on a comparable level.

Susan now works in a private school in Munster. She says her students’ parents work for their money. They follow the same curriculum as everyone else in the country. Susan assures me that she won’t hesitate to send her own children to private school because they are better staffed and offer better opportunities.

It’s good to listen to people with whom you disagree, but then came a comment that, for me, nails the coffin shut on Susan’s argument, a throwaway remark, a predictable conjecture in any defence of private education: “There will always be a difference in how much money people have.”

Susan is correct. Inequality is a given in society. For Susan this is a defence of private education. For me, it is the very reason to do away with it.

The state cannot control what goes on inside the homes of any two children, what resources they have, what attention they get from their parents.

But the state can offer those two children as equal an educational provision as is possible. The state can ensure that it does not support and perpetuate societal advantage.

Does that mean that all people who attend private schools are bad people and deserving of our scorn?

No. People in these communities are good and kind and loving, no different to anyone. I have been on the receiving end of far too much inverted snobbery to join any blanket attack on people who attend private schools. They are just people.

It is the state that needs to step up, to protect and promote our distinct cultural difference with England, putting an end to institutions that ape English style hierarchies. Susan believes that if the state were to pull its funding of private schools, even more elitist institutions would develop. I disagree. Many people simply couldn’t afford these schools without state funding. Instead, they’d put their time into our state system. My hope is that our state system would only get stronger as a result. The percentage of children in private education here is falling. Perhaps we’d become more like Finland, where private schools are unusual.

During our conversation Susan defended private schools with the usual claim — parents have a right to choose their child’s school, as is enshrined in our constitution. But a choice available to only a select few is a privilege. When it comes to education, our constitution is highly contradictory. It also promises to “cherish all children equally.” Because, you know, they’re children.

There will always be inequality but a public/private split in education is damaging because it accentuates these inequalities. It creates resentment and division. Susan has been on both sides, as have I. We agree on one thing. All children are worth educating. All children are deserving of an equal chance in life. I wonder what education system we’d end up with if we started from there. And considered staying there.